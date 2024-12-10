Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit to Perform at The Charleston Gaillard Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Charleston Gaillard Center will present Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Critically acclaimed for his raw emotional honesty, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor Jason Isbell has steadily earned his place as one of music's greatest performing songwriters.

The six-time Grammy Award winner and rock 'n' roll icon celebrated a remarkable year in 2023, starring in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, releasing his ninth studio album, Weathervanes, and adding two more Grammy Award wins to his growing list of accolades. Isbell lights up any stage with “brutally beautiful” (Rolling Stone) songs such as “Cover Me Up,” “If We Were Vampires,” “King of Oklahoma,” and “Cast Iron Skillet.”

A leader in the performing arts in the Southeast, the Charleston Gaillard Center commissions, supports, and presents ambitious, multidisciplinary cultural programming and provides access to the best local, national, and global artists and companies on its stage. Deeply rooted in the community, the Gaillard Center is committed to elevating local and regional voices and partnering with Charleston institutions to reflect the city's diversity, both on stage and off. Through programming on its public campus and extensive arts education initiatives, the Gaillard Center serves as a platform to participate in community building and essential dialogue.

