Interview: Glenda Manwaring, Director of CHILDREN OF EDEN at Mill Town Players Simpsonville

What show do you choose to be the premiere production in your new second location?

How about the story of creation?

On Jluy 22, the musical CHILDREN OF EDEN kicks off Mill Town Players' inaugural season in their second performance space in the Simpsonville Arts Center.

With music and lyrics by Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz (GODSPELL, PIPPIN, WICKED) CHILDREN OF EDEN retells the biblical story of Genesis, from the "Let there be light" to Noah and the Flood.

We asked director Glenda Manwaring to tell us more.

First off, tell us a little about the show.

Act one is the story of creation, Adam and Eve, and their family while Act two is based on the flood with Noah, Mama, and their three sons, Shem, Ham, and Japheth. Of course, there are additional characters and invented storylines that add to the traditional stories in the Bible. This show is extremely entertaining and very funny and yet has sad and many very lovely moments.

Love is a central theme in both acts and the show ultimately delivers a bittersweet. but inspiring message: "the hardest part of love... is letting go."

"Of all the gifts we have received, one is most precious and most terrible; The will in each of us is free; It's in our hands. And If someday we hear a voice, if He should speak again, our silent Father, all He will tell us is the choice is in our hands. Our hands can choose to drop the knife, our hearts can choose to stop the hating-for ev'ry moment of our life is the beginning." Stephen Schwartz.

Words span the test of time and these words written in 1996 are shockingly still true today. The book was written by John Caird and the beautiful music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. CHILDREN OF EDEN depicts love, compassion, grace, temptation, family, forgiveness, and the consequences of our choices.

Who are the primary cast and crew members?

Children of Eden

(photo from MTP Facebook page)

Cast

Father - Will Ragland

Adam/Noah- Westin Edwards

Eve/Mama- Ryvers Martin

Cain/Japheth - Hunter Ballard

Abel/Ham - Luke Younts

Shem - Carter McCauley

Yonah - Thelma Cope

Aphra - Lauren Laxton

Aysha - Caroline Kennington

Young Cain - Juni Martin

Young Abel - Jacksyn Green

Storytellers - Brady Green, Daniel Wilkie, Ashley Dean, Abbey Sullivan, Cassi Risinger, Omarion Kirksey, Lailah Wideman, Ariana Martinicc, Isabella Agnew, Eden Hammond

Crew

Director - Glenda ManWaring

Music Director - Hank Hinnant

Set Design - Will Ragland

Stage Manager - Nancy Burkard

Choreographer - Stephanie Knisley

Puppet Designer - Casey Bates

Lighting Designer - Ceili Hesslegrave

What's it like working in this new venue?

Simpsonville Arts Center

Throughout my theater career, I have had the opportunity to work in fabulous venues and ones that were not. As I walked into the newly renovated Simpsonville Arts Center, I was very pleased with what I would call home for the next two months. The seats are large and the aisles are oversized compared to many venues and the sightlines are also pleasing. It is designed as a proscenium stage so every seat has a very good view. It is a beautiful space with extraordinary sound and lighting systems. It has been a joy to work in this space and the audience will definitely enjoy it as well.

This musical is not as familiar as something like PIPPIN or WICKED. What are a couple of overlooked gems in CHILDREN OF EDEN?

Normally, I have one or two numbers in a musical that I would call my "favorites" but this music is entertaining, fun, joyous, and includes wonderful ballads like "Spark of Creation," "Stranger to the Rain," fabulous duets In "Whatever Time We Have," "The Hardest Part of Love" and then a hand-clapping Gospel style "Ain't It Good." And I cannot forget the Naming of all the newly created animals in Eden.

What do you hope audiences will take away with them?

When audiences leave the theatre I would like them to be smiling and remember their favorite moments and songs and then tell their friends and family about their experience at this wonderful new venue.

Anything you'd want to tell parents who intend to bring children?

The show is appropriate for all ages and young children will love all of the animal puppets, sounds, and music involving the creatures. But, there is a death scene with the killing of Abel but I have directed it very carefully with my three grandchildren in mind ages are 8, 6, and 4 but audiences need to know that it is included in the show.

CHILDREN OF EDEN runs July 22- August 7 at Simpsonville Arts Center. For tickets and additional information visit milltownplayers.org.