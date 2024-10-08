DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Greenville Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Greenville Theatre invites you to join in a spine-tingling murder mystery that will have you on the edge-of-your-seat until the very end! Dial M for Murder kicks off at Greenville Theatre on October 17th. When a gold-digging husband’s perfect crime does not go as planned, blackmail, passion, and revenge ensue in this edge-of-your-seat murder mystery. This classic Broadway play, which inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece film Dial M For Murder starring Grace Kelly, is sure to keep audiences guessing until the very end. Don’t miss this dangerous web of lies as they unfold on our stage this Halloween season.

Directed by Aimee Quattlebaum, this vibrant cast is led by Craig Smith, Abbie Gilbert, Isaac Gibbs, Evan Harris, Elizabeth Colson, and Kelly Wallace. “Dial M for Murder is a one-of-a-kind murder mystery that will have you on the edge of your seat. This show has it all: romance, betrayal, money, murder, and a clever detective, all set in London 1952. If the point of a thriller is to be profoundly invested in whether the perpetrator will get away with it, this play is the gold standard as we watch Tony stylishly twist, turn and improvise out of one tight spot after another, until the final seconds of the show”, says Aimee Quattlebaum.

Tickets are now on sale to the public. Ticket prices for Dial M for Murder are just $35, with Senior and Veteran rates of $33. Student rush tickets are also available the day of the show for just $20 each with valid student identification. Dial M for Murder has Thursday, Friday and Saturday night shows at 7:30pm on October 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, November 1 & 2. Sunday matinees at 3:00pm are October 20, 27 & November 3.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org or call our Box Office at 864-233-6238.

Comments