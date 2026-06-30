DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Open at Centre Stage

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Centre Stage will present Dear Evan Hansen from August 6-23, 2026.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen explores social anxiety, grief, and the impact of human connection in the digital age.

The musical follows Evan Hansen, a high school senior who has always felt invisible. Struggling to find his place in the world, Evan's life takes an unexpected turn when a tragic event shakes his community and a simple lie grows into something much larger. As he finds himself at the center of a growing controversy, Evan is given the chance to finally be seen—even if it means becoming someone he isn't.

The production features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dogfight, La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and original direction by Michael Greif.

Performance Schedule

Dear Evan Hansen will run August 6-23, 2026, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. at Centre Stage, located at 501 River Street in Greenville, South Carolina.

Tickets

Tickets, priced $33-$38, are on sale now. Advance reservations are encouraged and may be made online or by calling the Centre Stage box office at 864-233-6733.

Content Advisory

Dear Evan Hansen contains mature themes and language, including discussions of suicide, mental health struggles, and some strong language. The production is recommended for audiences PG-13 and older. This production is sponsored by Greenville Drive.

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