Narnia Stage Tour Returns to Branson!

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe arrives this fall at the Branson Hillside Theatre with a spectacular live stage adaptation featuring world-class puppetry, original music, and immersive storytelling.Get your TICKETS today and experience one of literature's most beloved stories brought to theatrical life.

This production combines spectacular scenic design, world-class puppetry, original music, and an authentic cast to capture the wonder and beauty of C.S. Lewis' timeless classic. From the first snowfall in Narnia to Aslan's triumphant return, every moment has been meticulously crafted to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience. Whether you're passionate about the stage, puppetry, or simply love experiencing great theatre, this production offers something truly extraordinary.

Presented at the Branson Hillside Theatre in the heart of Missouri, this is a rare opportunity to experience a production that rivals the artistry of major theatrical destinations while enjoying the hospitality and charm of Branson. As a special thank-you to theatre lovers who keep live performance thriving, use the code BWORLD when purchasing your tickets to receive a FREE Backstage Pass Experience with every ticket purchased. Join us after the performance to see how the magic is made, explore behind the scenes, and meet some of the artists bringing Narnia to life.

Learn More about this stunning production and make your reservation now. Live theatre exists because of passionate audiences like you—we can't wait to welcome you to Branson.

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