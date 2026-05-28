BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL to Open at Centre Stage
Larry Gallagher's musical celebration of 1960s women icons comes to Centre Stage SC.
Centre Stage will present BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL, created by Larry Gallagher, from June 25 through July 12.
The musical celebrates the women whose voices helped define the 1960s, featuring songs made famous by artists including Aretha Franklin and The Supremes. Audiences will hear hits such as "Respect," "My Girl," "Be My Baby," and "Downtown" in a production that explores the music and cultural changes of the decade.
Featuring a cast of singer-performers accompanied by live music, the production highlights the impact of female artists on popular music during a period of social and cultural transformation. Through choreography, costumes, and a collection of chart-topping songs, BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL traces the evolution of the era's sound and style.
The production is sponsored by Michele Drake in memory of Rachel Drake.
Ticket Information
BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL will run June 25 through July 12 at Centre Stage, located at 501 River Street in Greenville, South Carolina.
Performances are scheduled Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $33 to $38, and the production is rated PG.
Tickets are on sale now. Advance reservations are encouraged. Patrons may purchase tickets online or by calling the box office at 864-233-6733.
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