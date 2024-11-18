Charleston Gaillard Center Presents TERENCE BLANCHARD FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES: OPERA SUITE IN CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Charleston Gaillard Center will present Fire Shut Up in My Bones: Opera Suite in Concert by renowned composer and jazz musician Terence Blanchard on April 21, 2025.

This monumental work, based on the memoir by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow, tells the story of a young man's journey to find his identity amidst trauma, adversity, and inner conflict. Set in the rural South, the opera follows Charles as he navigates complex themes of family, masculinity, and self-acceptance. Blanchard's powerful score, which fuses jazz, blues, and classical elements, captures the emotional weight and raw humanity of Blow's experiences. This historic work—The Metropolitan Opera's first by an African American composer—has been hailed as a cultural watershed moment, inviting new audiences into the world of opera with its relatable themes and groundbreaking storytelling.

This unique concert presentation of Fire Shut Up in My Bones brings Blanchard's band, The E-Collective, together with the double GRAMMY-winning Turtle Island Quartet, visual artist Andrew F. Scott, and special guest vocalists Justin Austin (baritone) and Adrienne Danrich (soprano), for an unforgettable evening. With Scott's immersive projections, the concert offers audiences a rare glimpse into Blanchard's creative vision, the opera's narrative themes, and the universal search for meaning, identity, and connection.

“The Charleston Gaillard Center is deeply honored to bring Terence Blanchard's groundbreaking work to our audiences,” said Lissa Frenkel, President & CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center. “With Fire Shut Up in My Bones, Blanchard challenges traditional boundaries in jazz, classical music, and opera, reaching audiences in profound new ways. This performance embodies our commitment to celebrating diversity and cultural innovation in the arts. We are proud to bring this inspiring work to our audiences in Charleston, a city with such a deep love for music and storytelling and home of the first opera house in the country.”

The Gaillard Center is proud to celebrate the rich legacy of jazz and engage audiences of all backgrounds with its transformative power. Fire Shut Up in My Bones serves as a powerful example of the vibrancy of jazz and classical music, bridging two worlds with an artistry that speaks to everyone.

Tickets on sale Friday, November 22, at 11:00 am EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Advancement Office at info@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578.

