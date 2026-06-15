CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE to Return to North Charleston PAC for One Night Only

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CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is coming to the Lowcountry this holiday season with a holiday spectacular for the entire family. As the original cirque holiday theatrical event, this annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts. Tickets are now on sale for the performance at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

On Christmas Eve, young Clara returns home only to learn that a snowstorm may keep her family from joining her. Just as loneliness begins to settle in, two whimsical singers appear and whisk her away into HOLIDAZE—a fantastical world full of color, wonder, and breathtaking circus acts. As she journeys through this magical realm, Clara becomes part of the adventure, forming unexpected friendships and discovering her own courage.

Reimagined for 2026, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers. The ensemble includes aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, eye-popping acrobatics, and much more. With new music including beloved holiday favorites sung live, new sets, sparkling scenery, and stunning costumes, guests from children to seniors will be on the edge of their seats as holiday characters come to life on the most magical of nights.

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