MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Open at North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Best of Broadway will present the Lowcountry engagement of the acclaimed family-friendly musical comedy.
The North Charleston Performing Arts Center announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of Mrs. Doubtfire will go on sale July 27 at 10 AM. Tickets will be available online or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office. Group orders of ten or more may be placed by calling 843-202-ARTS (2787) or emailing Groups@NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com. There will be eight performances October 6 – 11 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.
Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!
The creative team is rounded out by tour director Steve Edlund and tour choreographer Michaeljon Slinger based on the original choreography by Lorin Latarro; Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Music Supervisor Matthew Smedal, Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Keith Caggiano; tour Hair & Wig Design by Victoria Tinsman based on original Hair & Wig Design by David Brian Brown; Makeup Design by Craig Forrest-Thomas; and Casting by Murnane Casting (Chad Eric Murnane, CSA and Amber Snead, CSA). The production is stage managed by Anna Klevit.
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