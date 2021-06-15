BWW Previews: South Carolina Children's Theatre Reveals Old Favorites and New Surprises for the 2021-22 SEASON

South Carolina Children's Theatre recently announced their 2021-22 season lineup.

Included with such old favorites as ANNIE and THE CAT IN THE HAT, are newer shows like SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN and a fresh adaptation of ROBIN HOOD.

BroadwayWorld asked SCCT's new Artistic Director, Matt Giles, to tell us about putting together the new season and how last year's turmoil affected the theatre, which moved into a brand new facility just as 2020's lockdowns began.

BWW: How did the cancellation of last season affect the choices for this season? I know a lot of the shows from the original lineup are still going to be seen, but there are a couple of differences.

MG: We were really excited about so many of the shows we had planned for last season, so when we started the process of planning for the 21-22 season, we wanted to keep as many of them in the lineup as we could. We also put a really high emphasis on a season that would create and foster joy. It's been a very difficult, frustrating, and trying year for all of us. So we felt that the best way to welcome folks back into the theatre was through shows that would spark a boatload of joy.

When it was originally scheduled for last season, local legend Kim Granner was planning to create puppets and direct. How has her death affected your choice to continue with Spookley?

Lauren Imhoff will be directing SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN: THE MUSICAL. I'm really excited to see how she handles the challenge of the puppets. We've also attached Ryan Bradburn as the scenic and puppet designer. Ryan worked so closely with Kim over the years, and they had such a deep love and respect for one another. I can't wait to see his work on the show.

This will be your first full season as Artistic Director, after a year of serving - during the pandemic - as co-Artistic Director alongside Betsy Bisson. How did that "gap year" for theatre help (or hinder!) your transition into this role?

Betsy is now the Education Director, no longer co-AD. We made the official handoff in March. The plan all along was to have a year of co-artistic leadership so that I could see firsthand how the producing arm of the organization works, and collaborate with Betsy on the future. Obviously, that didn't get to happen. It's been a very frustrating first year. But it has enabled us to move into this new building with more time to learn and grow. That's been the biggest unintended blessing.

Obviously, the launch of the new facility and Bell Stage space didn't proceed as planned. Any plans to put together a kind of alternate Grand Opening?

We are still thinking about ways to celebrate finally being in the new space. We had plans for a big party and a host of grand opening festivities, and it has been such a disappointment to have been denied that opportunity. We have no definite plans yet, but we're brainstorming about how best to throw the doors open and invite the entire community in to see this stunning new facility.

Here's a full list of next season's offerings at South Carolina Children's Theatre, with commentary by Matt Giles.

SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN - October 22-31, 2021

"This is such a charming musical that carries a strong message about othering and bullying. It's targeted for younger audiences, and reminds us that we all bring immense value and worth into the world just by being who we are."

ANNIE - November 26-December 19, 2021

"While this is an SCCT favorite, it will have been 8 years since the show last graced our stage. We are thrilled to produce it on our brand new stage. It will be the first large musical in the space and I can't wait to see the stage full of actors of all ages."

ROBIN HOOD - January 28-February 6, 2022

"I am in love with this adaptation by Greg Banks. I first saw this specific version produced in Seattle prior to an Off Broadway run. It's a hilarious, but powerful adaptation of the classic tale. And it's told very creatively. We're bringing in a designer from Seattle, Ranleigh Starling, to do the sets and lights. Ranleigh is one of my favorite designers and it's going to be so much fun collaborating with her."

THE CAT IN THE HAT - March 4-13, 2022

"This show was supposed to be the first show we produced in the new theatre, back in June of 2020. When we started planning the new season, we knew we had to find a place for it. Personally, I've never seen Traysie Amick take the stage as the Cat in the Hat, and I'm excited to finally get to see that."

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - May 6-22, 2022

"This is probably the biggest shift in next season. When thinking about how to end the season, I wanted to produce a show that the entire family would love, but I also wanted something that felt it had some resonance. The vitality and joy Maria injects into the Von Trapp family felt particularly relevant to all of us after the year we've had. And then the core belief of standing up for what is right, even when it is difficult to do so, feels like a message we could all hear right now. I'm also excited for the possibility to reimagine and old classic, while still staying true to the show we've all grown to love."

For more information, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.