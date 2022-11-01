Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centre Stage Presents MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO SHOW

Performances run November 30 - December 18, 2022.

Nov. 01, 2022  
Centre Stage presents Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play, adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith, with Original Songs and Arrangements by Jon Lorenz.

When a department store Santa claims he's the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court, and a little girl's belief makes the difference in the 'miracle.' With new and familiar holiday music and a beloved tale of faith and hope, Miracle on 34th Street will melt even the most cynical of hearts during the Christmas season. Set in a 1940s radio studio, this script features a small cast of multi-talented actor/vocalists as well as a live foley artist and piano player. It's sure to be good, old-fashioned Christmas fun for the whole family!

This production is generously sponsored by the Peabody Foundation, Nason Accounting, and Beverley K. Whitten.




Tickets For Disneys ALADDIN at The North Charleston PAC Go On Sale Next Week Photo
Tickets For Disney's ALADDIN at The North Charleston PAC Go On Sale Next Week
Tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Monday, November 7 at 10 AM.  The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in the Lowcountry at the North Charleston PAC on Wednesday, February 22 for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 26. 
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes to UofSCs Longstreet Theatre Next Month Photo
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes to UofSC's Longstreet Theatre Next Month
The University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance will present Bess Wohl's inventive comedy Small Mouth Sounds November 11-18 at Longstreet Theatre. 
Greenville Theatre Presents Regional Premiere of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo
Greenville Theatre Presents Regional Premiere of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Greenville Theatre presents the regional premiere of the longest running play in Broadway history, The Play That Goes Wrong!
Impractical Jokers to Bring The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour To The North Charleston Photo
Impractical Jokers to Bring The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour To The North Charleston Coliseum
Today Q, Murr and Sal, creators and stars of truTV's hit show Impractical Jokers, announced a brand-new live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour. Launching February 2023, the much anticipated 16 city tour is produced by Outback Presents and Live Nation. The tour will play the North Charleston Coliseum on February 16, 2023.

