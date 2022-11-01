Centre Stage Presents MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO SHOW

Centre Stage presents Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play, adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith, with Original Songs and Arrangements by Jon Lorenz.

Performances run November 30 - December 18, 2022.

When a department store Santa claims he's the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court, and a little girl's belief makes the difference in the 'miracle.' With new and familiar holiday music and a beloved tale of faith and hope, Miracle on 34th Street will melt even the most cynical of hearts during the Christmas season. Set in a 1940s radio studio, this script features a small cast of multi-talented actor/vocalists as well as a live foley artist and piano player. It's sure to be good, old-fashioned Christmas fun for the whole family!

This production is generously sponsored by the Peabody Foundation, Nason Accounting, and Beverley K. Whitten.