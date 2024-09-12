The Third Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration to Return to the Morris Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The vibrant Día de los Muertos celebration will return to the Morris Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 2 at 3 p.m. Now in its third year, this beloved community event is organized by the South Bend Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with the Shein Family Trust, Gurley Leep Automotive Family, the Morris Performing Arts Center, and many more.

This year, Guest Conductor Fernanda Lastra, Vanessa Alonzo, Trio Chapultepec, and Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano join the South Bend Symphony Orchestra on stage to celebrate Día de los Muertos. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are required for entry and are available at the Morris Performing Arts Center box office or the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.

"The Día de los Muertos celebration is a unique and vibrant way for our community to come together and honor the rich cultural traditions that make this event so special," said Dr. Marvin V. Curtis, South Bend Symphony Orchestra Board President. "We invite everyone to join us for this joyful and unforgettable celebration of life, music, and heritage."

The concert showcases the South Bend Symphony Orchestra performing works by Mexican composers under the baton of Guest Conductor Fernanda Lastra. The concert will also feature the local Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano, Mariachi singer Vanessa Alonzo, and Trio Chapultepec. All performances are free to the public.

Shein Trust Community Series proudly presents Día de los Muertos with additional support from the Gurley Leep Automotive Family. Fernanda Lastra's appearance is generously underwritten by Victoria Garrett. We also extend our gratitude to the City of South Bend Venues Parks & Arts, Morris Performing Arts Center, and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra for their invaluable support.

TICKETS are FREE.

