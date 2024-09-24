THE TRUE STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS Comes To Constellation This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall, Constellation Stage & Screen is kicking off its Constellation for Kids series with the rib-tickling children's musical, The True Story of the Three Little Pigs! Based on the popular children's book by Jon Sciezka and Lane Smith, the show runs October 25 - November 10 at the Waldron Auditorium. In addition to standard performances, Constellation is offering a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, November 10 at 4:00pm.

There are two sides to every story, and when the Big Bad Wolf takes the stand in Piggsylvania's Trial of the Century, he finally gets his say. But whether he'll get a fair trial in a corrupt piggy court is anyone's guess. Will the pigs' splashy show make a puppet out of justice, or is the wolf's song and dance about a sneeze gone wrong all razzle-dazzle? Enter the jury box and help decide the fate of Big ‘n' Bad in this musical adaptation of the hit children's book. The True Story of the Three Little Pigs! is a blast for all ages!

Constellation's production is proud to feature a variety of local actors returning to the stage! Evan Vaughan, an IU Musical Theatre student previously seen in Constellation's production of Matilda, is starring as Alexander T. Wolf. Jenni Putney, who starred as Gwen in Constellation's Webster's B!+@#, is joining the cast as Magill. Alanna Porter, an IU Musical Theatre student previously seen in The Play That Goes Wrong, returns as Prudence; and, Nikki Stawski, who was previously seen in Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! the Musical, is starring as Julia. Rounding out the cast is Khyel Roberson, originally from Chicago, who is making his Constellation debut as Rocky, Dr. Robert, Martha, Maxwell, and Pig 3.

The musical is directed by Mitchell Ward, a local theater artist and director, who will be working closely with Choreographer Callie Rekas and Music Director Devin McDuffy. Working alongside them on the creative team are Scenic Designer: David Wade, Lighting Designer: Aaron Bowersox, Costume Designer: Dana Tzvetkov, Sound Designer: Eric Doades, Stage Manager: Katie Ayer, and Assistant Stage Manager: Mars Abbett.

In an effort to make the show accessible to all families, Constellation is offering a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, November 10 at 4:00pm. This special performance is designed to create a theater experience that is welcoming to all families with children with sensory sensitivities. In addition to lighting, sound, and seating modifications, Constellation's Sensory Friendly Performances are Pay What You Will, allowing audiences to choose their own ticket price. To learn more about Constellation's sensory friendly programing, visit the website.

The True Story of the Three Little Pigs! runs October 25 - November 10 at the Waldron Auditorium and tickets are on sale now! For most performances, tickets start at $15 for children and $25 for adults. Tickets are available through Constellation's website (seeconstellation.org), over the phone at (812) 336-9300 (Mon-Fri 12-5pm), or in-person at 122 S Walnut St (open Wed-Fri 12-5pm).

