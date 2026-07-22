 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Open 2026–27 Season with Strauss + Elgar

The evening features South Bend Symphony Principal Horn Kurt Civilette as soloist and some of classical music's most beloved melodies.

By:
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Open 2026–27 Season with Strauss + Elgar

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is launching its 2026-27 Season with Strauss + Elgar on Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Led by Music Director Alastair Willis, the evening features South Bend Symphony Principal Horn Kurt Civilette as soloist and some of classical music's most beloved melodies.

Drawing inspiration from the folk music traditions of Hungary, Zoltán Kodály's Dances of Galánta opens the performance with rustic charm. Audiences will then hear Richard Strauss's Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, where South Bend Symphony Principal Horn Kurt Civilette will appear as soloist.

'Richard Strauss wrote his Horn Concerto No. 1 in 1882 when he was only 18 years old, and you can hear the youthful exuberance in the composition,' says Kurt Civilette. 'It's filled with fanfares, fast passages, and lyrical melodies that all show his incredible talent at writing for the horn, and it's still the most performed horn concerto to this day all over the world. I'm excited to bring this piece to The Symphony audience!'

Following intermission, the Orchestra performs Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations, a masterwork of emotional depth and symphonic storytelling. Each variation serves as a musical portrait of someone from Elgar's life, culminating in the triumphant and instantly recognizable 'Nimrod.'

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Morris Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
Strauss + Elgar
Strauss + Elgar
9/26 - 9/26/2026
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell
10/4 - 10/4/2026
Recent Articles
BEETLEJUICE Will Come to the Morris Center This Month
BEETLEJUICE Will Come to the Morris Center This Month
6/16/2026

Love Theater in South Bend? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More
Don't Miss a South Bend News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

South Bend SHOWS

Ride the Cyclone in South Bend Ride the Cyclone
Chicago Street Theatre (7/10-8/02)
Holiday Pops in South Bend Holiday Pops
Morris Performing Arts Center (12/20-12/20)
Scrooge! Interrupted in South Bend Scrooge! Interrupted
The Improv Mill (12/18-12/20)
Premier Arts: Sister Act All-Youth | Official Ticket + Hotel Packages in South Bend Premier Arts: Sister Act All-Youth | Official Ticket + Hotel Packages
The Lerner Theatre (10/17-10/17)
Pictures at an Exhibition in South Bend Pictures at an Exhibition
Morris Performing Arts Center (2/27-2/27)
Holiday Pops in South Bend Holiday Pops
Morris Performing Arts Center (12/19-12/19)
Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in South Bend Mahler’s Symphony No. 2
Morris Performing Arts Center (4/17-4/17)
Symphony Sleigh Ride Adventure in South Bend Symphony Sleigh Ride Adventure
DeBartolo Performing Arts Center (11/29-11/29)
Hollywood’s Greatest Scores in South Bend Hollywood’s Greatest Scores
Morris Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/13)
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey) in South Bend Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Morris Center (8/23-8/23)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets