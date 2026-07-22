South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Open 2026–27 Season with Strauss + Elgar

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The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is launching its 2026-27 Season with Strauss + Elgar on Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Led by Music Director Alastair Willis, the evening features South Bend Symphony Principal Horn Kurt Civilette as soloist and some of classical music's most beloved melodies.

Drawing inspiration from the folk music traditions of Hungary, Zoltán Kodály's Dances of Galánta opens the performance with rustic charm. Audiences will then hear Richard Strauss's Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, where South Bend Symphony Principal Horn Kurt Civilette will appear as soloist.

'Richard Strauss wrote his Horn Concerto No. 1 in 1882 when he was only 18 years old, and you can hear the youthful exuberance in the composition,' says Kurt Civilette. 'It's filled with fanfares, fast passages, and lyrical melodies that all show his incredible talent at writing for the horn, and it's still the most performed horn concerto to this day all over the world. I'm excited to bring this piece to The Symphony audience!'

Following intermission, the Orchestra performs Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations, a masterwork of emotional depth and symphonic storytelling. Each variation serves as a musical portrait of someone from Elgar's life, culminating in the triumphant and instantly recognizable 'Nimrod.'

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