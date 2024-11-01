South Bend Symphony Will Perform The Orchestra Sings Free Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In partnership with Carnegie Hall, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra will present the Shein Trust Young People's Discovery Concerts, The Orchestra Sings, as part of the Link Up program. More than 5,000 students engaged in the Link Up curriculum will attend this exciting, interactive concert at the Morris Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 6, and Thursday, November 7, under the baton of guest conductor Carolyn Watson. The concert series showcases Liz Zimmerman from The Drama Spot as the narrator and The Stanley Clark School's McKayela Collins-Hornor as a vocal modeler. During the concert, students will join the orchestra from their seats, singing and playing recorders or violins in a unique, hands-on musical experience. For many, this is their first concert, giving them a unique opportunity to bring the musical concepts they've studied to life. This year, the Symphony is also thrilled to invite the public to the noon concert on Thursday, November 7. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome!

For over 35 years, Link Up has paired orchestras with students in grades 3-5 at schools in their local communities to explore orchestral repertoire and fundamental musical skills, including creative work and composition, through a hands-on music curriculum. Link Up addresses the urgent need for music instruction and resources by providing a free, high-quality, year-long curriculum that teachers can implement, along with printed and digital classroom materials, online video and audio resources, and the professional development and support necessary to make the program an engaging experience for students.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is one of over 100 national and international organizations chosen for this program. Since 2003, Carnegie Hall has partnered with professional, community, and university orchestras across the United States and worldwide to support their existing education programs and strengthen their partnerships with local schools. In 2024-25, Link Up will partner with sites in the United States and Canada, China, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Kenya, New Zealand, and Japan to serve more than 300,000 students and teachers globally. Visit carnegiehall.org/LinkUp for a complete list of participants and further details.

