Photos: Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival to Present Interactive MACBETH

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The Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival Professional Company is presenting Macbeth, by William Shakespeare, directed by Matt Hawkins, with performances continuing through August 30 at the Patricia George Decio Theatre in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Photo Credit: Peter Ringenberg

Forget everything you think you know about Macbeth. This is a bold and interactive reimagining that throws you straight into the chaos. Just like the rowdy audiences of the Globe Theatre, you'll laugh, shout, play along, and become part of the story as a wildly absurd world slowly transforms into one of Shakespeare's darkest tragedies.

Event Details

Performances thru August 30

Evening performances 7:30 p.m. EDT • Matinees 2:00 p.m. EDT

Patricia George Decio Theatre, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center

All student tickets $10!

Adult tickets $15-$85



Photo Credit: Peter Ringenberg

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