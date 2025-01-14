Heywood Banks Comes to Feinstein's This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You've heard him on The Bob and Tom Show but now you can see him live at Feinstein’s in Carmel - the always hilarious Heywood Banks.

Not surprisingly, he was born on April Fool Day. On his website he describes himself as “obnoxious” and a “Class clown”. He’s syill writing songs and still making people laugh, and on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25th, he’s heading back home again to Indiana to share the good times with you!

Heywood Banks is a standup comedian and song writer. He has 8 cds and 2 books you can check out on his website heywoodbanks.com.

Get ready for 2 nights of laughs, music and wry humor as Heywood Banks takes the stage. Banks is simply one-of-a-kind, almost impossible to describe, with a style his very own. Equal parts genius and buffoon, this songwriter-comic-singer-poet-musician has become a cult hero and a pop icon with a show that appeals to college students, stoners, businessmen, yuppies, rednecks, punks, kids or your own grandmother.

Banks intersperses his humorous observations of life with twisted, inventive, bizarre songs, sung and played in a variety of styles from folk to country to rock to pop and way beyond.

You have to be pretty keen to get Banks at his deepest level (he demands a high level of pop culture literacy), but you can also enjoy him just for his vocal style impersonations, expert musicianship and just plain silliness.

