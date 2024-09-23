GLOBAL MUSIC, UNITED WORLD FESTIVAL Returns This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mark your calendars for the upcoming Global Music, United World Festival. This festival, presented by Hand in Hand Music Foundation, will help to spead awareness about the rich and diverse musical cultures present within the Carmel and greater Indianapolis communities.

Get ready to enjoy diverse musical performances as well as family-oriented hands-on workshops and food from all over the world. The festival will take place on Saturday, October 5, from 2 to 5 pm at Midtown Plaza in Carmel.

Hand in Hand Music Foundation, which is hosting the festival, seeks to empower children–impacted by war, displacement, genocide, and systemic inequity–with intentionally-designed music education to instill creativity, freedom dreaming, imagination and hope for a brighter future.

Their music schools are places designed for children to engage their musical passions, celebrate their musical-cultural identities and become agents of their own musical futures.

Music and singing have the potential to reach the deepest parts of our being. Music – a connector and healer – has the potential to uplift, empower and instill hope. The Global Music, United World Festival is a way for Hand in Hand Music Foundation to share this vision with the community as a whole.

Plan to come out and help them celebrate the power of music on October 5 from 2 to 5 pm. Midtown Carmel Plaza is located at 365 Monon Blvd, Carmel, IN.

To learn more about Hand in Hand Music Foundation, visit their website at https://www.handinhandmusic.world/.

