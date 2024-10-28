Dueling Pianos Comes to Feinstein's Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, November 6, the Carmel Arts Council will join forces with Dueling Pianos with Brittany Brumfield in presenting a spectacular event to help raise money for art scholarships for Carmel students and provide programming for the Children's Art Gallery.

This evening full of art, food and sing-a-long fun starts at 5:30 pm when the Carmel High School Jazz Ensemble will begin performing. A silent auction also begins at that time.

At 6:30 dinner will be served. Enjoy a fresh salad, a chef-curated entrée and a dessert. (Dinner is included in the price of your ticket. Any dietary/allergy restrictions can be made by contacting info@feinsteinshc.com prior to the event).

At 7:30, Dueling Pianos begins. If you've never been to an evening with Dueling Pianos, you're in for a treat. Have you ever been to a concert and wished you could pick the set list?! This is your chance! Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control. You pick the song, artist, genre and era – they play it. It's a lively and interactive show for all.

The Carmel Arts Council is a non-profit organization with a mission to encourage and promote the arts for all ages through its leadership, financial and volunteer support in order to nourish a vibrant culture in the Carmel Community. Learn more about the Council at http://carmelartscouncil.org/

You can get your tickets for the November 6 fundraising event at www.feinsteinshc.com.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 10 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

