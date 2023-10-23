Celebrations, Magic and Deception All On Tap Over The Next Two Weeks At Feinstein's

From free concerts to magic shows; from Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young bringing his Jersey Boy talent to a young, loud and proud vocalist sharing songs to help you find yourself; from a Celebration of Jewish Broadway to a magical tea party with princesses for the younger crowd, the next two weeks promise to be amazing at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael.

On Wednesday, October 25, you'll find another free show at Feinstein's - Freeform Concert Series: Kali Masi w/ Saint Aubin. Kali Masi is an American punk rock band from Chicago. They've been heavily touring and self-promoting for the last 9 years, steadily evolving the heavy, emotive and urgent sound found on their 2017 LP Wind Instrument and the much anticipated 2021 follow up. Doors open at 5:30 pm; show begins at 6:30.

Get your tickets for all of these shows at Click Here.

On Thursday, October 26, Feinstein's welcomes back DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic & Lies. DECEPTION is a magic and mind reading show, hosted by magician David Ranalli. David creates an unforgettable evening by combining world-class sleight of hand, witty banter, and mysteries of the mind. Guests are invited into an intimate, industrial space where surprises lurk in every corner.

Perfect as a date night, group event, and for the hardcore magic fan. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Show begins at 7:30.

John Lloyd Young: Broadway's Jersey Boy takes the stage for two nights: Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, with both shows at 7:30 pm. In his signature passionate and thrilling style, Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young interprets the spine-tingling, soul-bearing showstoppers that shaped his earliest Broadway aspirations. Young sings from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Hair, Les Misérables and more.

He also performs classics by legendary Broadway writers including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Loesser. John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation.

Friday, November 3 will be Ari Axelrod: "A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway". Celebrated artist Ari Axelrod is thrilled to bring his internationally acclaimed show "A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway" to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael. Hailed by BroadwayWorld as "genuinely one of the finest shows this writer has ever seen" the multi-award-winning show celebrates Jewish vitality and Jewish culture by honoring the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. From Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Jerry Herman to Leonard Bernstein, Jason Robert Brown, and Stephen Sondheim, you'll hear songs you've listened to your entire life in ways you've never heard them before.

The Jewish Week named Ari one of the 36 most influential Jews under the age of 36 in the United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. His show, "A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway," began with a sold-out run at the historic Birdland Jazz Club, featuring six-time Emmy & Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh. It has since grown to international acclaim, performing to sold-out audiences around the world, and garnered him a BroadwayWorld Award and a MAC Award nomination for Best Male Vocalist in 2020. His debut solo show "Taking the Wheel," directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, and music directed by multiple MAC Award winner Alex Rybeck, has been performed in numerous cities around the country. Ari's work as a director has been seen at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, and The Green Room 42. Ari's debut album “Ari Axelrod Live at Birdland” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Andie Case takes the stage on Saturday, November 4, at 7:30 pm. Both a singer and songwriter, she competed in a talent show as a young child and from that moment knew she wanted to be a musician.

Now, she is best known for her “in car” covers. Case performs popular cover songs by artists such as Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi, Fleetwood Mac, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Amy Winehouse, The Beatles and more. Cars are great for recording music as the soft interior absorbs background sound, but still, most people would not sound like her – even in a Bentley!

Case also creates original music which can be found on her YouTube channel. She has grown her audience to over 1.4 million across YouTube and Facebook, with over 200 million views! Case is also pioneering as part of the NTF band movement with her music available as an online non-fungible token. Fans can buy her music and help support her work through a new age royalty collection system. She is currently touring her new music round the country which you can see when you come out to see her at Feinstein's!

Sunday is a day for dreams coming true. Bring the kiddos out for a delightful afternoon at the Princess Tea Party!

Indulge in a magical experience fit for royalty on Sunday, November 5, at 1 pm. At the Princess Tea Party, you will be transported into a world of wonder and imagination. With a whimsical atmosphere, have an unforgettable time filled with fun, laughter and delightful surprises.

Princesses featured will be Cinderella, Snow White and the Arabian Princess! Ticket price includes food and drink. A﻿ll guests will be able to share a tea tower that includes macaroons, scones, mini cupcakes as well as assorted finger sandwiches such as chicken salad, egg salad, cucumber & cream cheese, pb&j and turkey & cheese. Drinks include tea, juice, milk and more.

All royal attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with their favorite princesses, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime. T﻿ICKET INFORMATION - 2 and under are free.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

Consider having your Corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.