Tony Award-Winner John Lloyd Young And More Announced At Feinstein's In Carmel

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel hosts great talent each and every month.

The month of May starts out with amazing talent – including a debut comedy show, the return of a local Hoosier favorite, and a Tony and Grammy award-winning Broadway performer.

It's Comedy Night at Feinsteins!

NOW THAT IS FUNNY debuts with some great comedians from Chicago - Susana Rodriguez, AJ Leidig and Abi Sanchez. Chicago is a breeding ground for some of the biggest names in comedy. So, plan to join the folks at Feinstein's on Thursday, May 2, to enjoy some of the best in comedy from the Windy City.

Susana Rodriguez is a Mexican/American comic who bases most of her comedy on her not looking Mexican and her strict church upbringing. In her short time as a comedian, she has had the privilege of performing at the Laugh Factory, Hobart Art Theater, Center for Performing Arts, Vittum Theater, Mikey O Show, Second City and Patti Vazquez and Friends. She's opened/hosted for Bret Ernst and Pat Tomasulo. Along with being a comedian, she enjoys producing national acts and Chicagoland Stand-up Comedy at Hobart Art Theater. She also produces Chicagoland Comedy on the Course at Orchard Valley Golf Course.

AJ Leidig started making videos online during college and quickly developed a following of over 100,000 on various social media apps. Now he uses the same vulnerability and story-telling ability on stages across the country. AJ has performed at clubs including Laugh Factory Chicago, the Milwaukee Improv and the Chicago Improv. He has opened for Ben Palmer, Mark Viera and many more.

Abi Sanchez is a dynamic stand-up comedy force in Chicago. Abi hit the stand-up comedy scene in 2010 and hasn't stopped since. He has headlined at Zanies and Laugh Factory and performs all over the city, but his career hits more than Chicago. He's the winner of HBO Latino Stand-up Comedy Contest (2020). He was also selected to perform at Kevin Hart's LOL Network as part of the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

Join us for a night of laughs, drinks, stories and more laughs.

To purchase your tickets to all of these shows, visit the website at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/.

Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends

This fan favorite returns on Friday, May 3. Ryan Ahlwardt is an Emmy-nominated host of central Indiana's most watched lifestyle show Indy Now on FOX 59, alumnus of the world-renowned vocal group Straight No Chaser, and a Hoosier singer-songwriter who has shared the stage and studio with such artists as The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Shania Twain, Sara Bareilles, Jon McLaughlin, Take 6 and more.

He is proud to bring his songs, stories, and humor to Feinstein's with his new stage show Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends. An added bonus for the night is special guest and friend Ernie Halter, who is a soulful, Indiana-based singer-songwriter. Ernie plays the guitar and piano, studied with John Mayer at Berklee School of Music in Boston and Justin Bieber has recorded one of his songs. Get ready to spend a fantastic evening with two Hoosier favorites.

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: Broadway's Jersey Boy

For two nights, May 10 and 11, enjoy the interpretations of classic favorites ranging from nostalgic pop to R&B, from Jazz to Broadway and beyond, all performed by Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young. Young burst onto the scene as the charismatic original star of Jersey Boys on stage and on screen. His unique musical point of view has made him a hit with audiences across the globe.

Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical. As Valli, Young garnered unprecedented accolades from New York and national media, including one of the most exciting New York Times reviews ever written for an actor making a Broadway debut. He went on to win the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. He sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys Original Cast Album and made his West End debut reprising his famous role at London's Piccadilly Theatre. Young re-created his award-winning Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Brothers' film adaptation of Jersey Boys, which premiered across the world in 2014.

Young has played to sold-out crowds of 17,000-plus as Marius in Les Misérables at the Hollywood Bowl, and he has appeared at Carnegie Hall, the White House, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, New Year's Eve in Times Square, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Radio City Music Hall and more. He has performed with the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marvin Hamlisch, and Pasadena Pops, conducted by Michael Feinstein. He is a former presidentially appointed member of Barack Obama's President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities. His solo album of classic R&B standards, My Turn… debuted as a five-star rated Amazon bestseller.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.

