Actors Theatre of Indiana Lab Series Returns With THE MALTESE FALCON

The Actors Theatre of Indiana Lab Series Will return October 19 with The Maltese Falcon: A Musical Nightmare. Based on Dashiell Hammett's novel, with book and lyrics by Scott Guy and music by Ron Barnett, this 5-actor farcical version of The Maltese Falcon is done in the vein of The 39 Steps.

This new musical adaptation of the famous novel finds hard-boiled detective Sam Spade wrestling with ghosts, his conscience and the truth the night before his fateful deposition in the biggest case of his life.

ATI is very excited for this new musical. Among the cast are Eddie Curry from Beef & Boards, Adam Shapiro who grew up in Indiana and is a regular working NYC actor and Devan Mathias, Hannah Embree and Clay Mabbit – all local favorites.

In addition, the show is being directed by New York City based Michael Blatt with music direction by Ginger Stoltz who has musically directed and performed with many Indianapolis-based theaters and big bands.

This show was developed for the New Musicals Exchange consortium theatres, of which Actors Theatre of Indiana is a member. The New Musicals Exchange is a coalition of like-minded theatres working together to create new musicals for co-development and potential rolling world premieres. The idea is for theatres to work together to develop new musicals which might have a life beyond the originating theatre.

The musical is already scheduled for full production immediately following the reading in Carmel. ATI is thrilled to be the final stage of the development process for this script.

“We are one of three “Lead Dramaturgy” members among a consortium of theatres nation-wide that are members of the New Musicals Exchange. This is a big deal for us to be a lead participating theatre in this program,” said ATI’s Associate Artistic Director, Darrin Murrell.

To learn more about New Musical Exchange and ATI’s involvement, visit https://nmi.org/project/the-maltese-falcon/

Once again this year, ATI’s Lab Series will be presented at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 East Main Street. The LAB Series program is designed to nurture new plays and playwrights. Join the staff, cast and playwright on October 19 for a reading and a talk-back session.

The public reading event is free, but seats should be reserved. Get tickets at atistage.org.

