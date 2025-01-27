AN EVENING WITH MATT SOVERNS Comes to Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael on Friday, February 21, for AN EVENING WITH MATT SOVERNS. Join Singer/Songwriter Matt Soverns and his cast of special guest performers for an evening of incredible talent, music, and laughter at the beautiful Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael. Known for his creativity and playful surprises, Matt promises an experience filled with unexpected moments and entertainment that will leave you amazed. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event where the unexpected happens at every turn.

Soverns has graced the stage on WRTV6 with Marc Mullins, performed at the Indy Fringe Festival, participated in the Indy Pride Parade, and shared the spotlight at Dueling Pianos at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael with Brittany Brumfield.

This performance follows the release of Soverns' highly anticipated 2024 album, Phoning It In, now available on all streaming platforms. Physical copies of the album can be purchased MattSoverns.com or at any of his live shows.

For the best experience, it is recommended that you listen to Soverns' album prior to attending the show. Please be advised that this performance may contain strong language and adult content, so viewer discretion is recommended.

Doors will open for this show at 5:30 pm for drinks and dinner and the show begins at 7:30.

