VINCENT - HIS QUEST TO LOVE AND BE LOVED Comes to The Drama Factory Next Month

Performances run 17 - 19 February.

Jan. 27, 2023  
VINCENT is a multimedia cabaret, (Bronze Standard Bank Ovation Award 2022) that tells of a complex man, Vincent Van Gogh, with a ruthless drive to create and a deep-seated desire to love and be loved. Vincent's search for love, is told through reimagined versions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock and jazz numbers.

Towards the end of his short life, Vincent Van Gogh, who suffered from mental illness, was treated by Doctor Paul Gachet. He writes to his brother Theo: "A great fire burns within me, but no one stops to warm themselves at it, and passers-by only see a wisp of smoke." The 37-year-old painter died of a self-inflicted wound in 1890. On 15 May 1990, The Portrait of Doctor Gachet was sold, within three minutes, for 75 million dollars. "70 million are bid, 73, 75 Million dollars! Sir? I shall then sell it at 75million dollars. Thank you, sir."

Drama Factory audiences will remember Daniel Anderson and Germaine Gamiet from their smash hit Mad About The Boys, and are in for a treat with this brilliant team. Vincent is produced by Wela Kapela who Brough us firm favourites Mad About The Boys, The Eva Cassidy Story, Damsel In Distress, Spot The Fearless Fish and A Star Is Born

DANIEL ANDERSON - Artist Daniel hold a BA degree in Film Production and an ATCL in Musical Theatre with the Trinity College of London. His first and true love, however, will always be the theatre as he finds no greater joy than shared moments on a stage. Daniel has appeared as Aladdin in A Lad 'n A Lamp, Prince Topher in Cinderella and Daniel Beauxhomme in Once on This Island. Daniel is an award-winning cabaret artist.

GERMAINE GAMIET - Pianist/Musical Director Germaine Gamiet trained at the University of Cape Town's South African College of Music, where he completed his music performance degree under the guidance of Franklin Larey and Sandra Kettle. When not on stage or in rehearsal rooms on, he is a dynamic arts management professional. He currently works at Pro Helvetia Johannesburg, The Swiss Arts Council, as the programme manager for Southern Africa.

AMANDA BOTHMA -Writer/Director Amanda Bothma work has entertained East London audiences at the since her first break- through production of Bobaas in die Boendoe at the Guild Theatre in 1990 . Amanda Bothma received her Bachelor's degree in Drama and Acting from the University of the Free State. In fall 2017 she enrolled at The Eugene O'Niell Theatre institute in Connecticut then in n 2021 she trained in the Chekov method under Mara Laduvic co-founder of the Michael Chekov Actors Studio Boston. Critically acclaimed work continued to follow, earning her a list of award winning productions including: A Star is Born - the rise and fall of Judy Garland, NEXT!!!, Damsel in Distress, The Story of Eva Cassidy and Vincent -his quest to love and be loved Wela Kapela Awards A Star Is Born - Standard Bank Ovation Award 2019 Next!!! - Silver - Standard Bank Ovation Award Vfringe 2020 A Star Is Born - Standard Bank Ovation Award Vfringe 2020 Damsel In Distress -Standard Bank Ovation Award 2021 The Story Of Eva Cassidy - Standard Bank Ovation Award 2022 Vincent - His Quest To Love And Be Loved - Bronz Standard Bank Ovation Award 2022.




COME TOGETHER, a Beatles-inspired dance production presented by LAMTA, enjoyed a sold out run at the Theatre on the Bay in June last year. Since then, the show travelled to Johannesburg for a November 2022 season and now, it returns to the Mother City.
Rehearsals of the grand-scale musical Calling Us Home are in full swing and there's magic in the air ahead of their World Premiere of this new, international version, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa at Artscape Theatre from 15th - 19th February 2023!
For the first time in almost 8 years, Jonathan Roxmouth is back at the piano at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre! In his brand-new show, KEY CHANGE, Jonathan showcases the various piano based comedians, singers and entertainers who have shaped and influenced his musical tastes through various phases of his life.
James Marais and Monique Cassells' "Love Is in the Air: Romantic Love Songs Tribute" celebrates some of the most beautiful love songs by legendary artists from the 1950s through to the 1990s, such as Nat 'King' Cole, Engelbert Humperdinck, Neil Diamond, Chris de Burgh, Elvis Presley, The Carpenters, The Platters, Leo Sayer, Jennifer Rush, Roy Orbison, Bryan Adams and Elton John.

