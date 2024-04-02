The Songmakers' Guild Will Present A POET'S JOURNEY Featuring Siyabonga Maqungo and Florian Uhlig

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Songmakers' Guild will present A Poet's Journey with cycles and pieces by Beethoven and Schumann starring a world class duo - tenor Siyabonga Maqungo and pianist Florian Uhlig- in a program that will showcase two masterpieces of German Lieder: Beethoven's ‘An die ferne Geliebte' and another rendition of Schumann's poignant ‘Dichterliebe'. Beethoven's ground breaking song cycle takes us on a lyrical exploration of love's longing, while Schumann's 'Dichterliebe' delves into the emotional depths of a poet's journey through heartbreak.

The Songmakers' Guild (SMG) continues its journey through Schumann's ‘Dichterliebe' that began in February 2024 with Clint Van der Linde (counter tenor) and Vincianne Degroote (harpist). After both Van der Linde and Degroote expressed equal excitement to tackle the monumental work, the SMG decided the infamous cycle, presented by high calibre artists, warranted a series of concerts.

Audiences will now experience a completely contrasting dynamic embodied by the tenor and pianist. Additionally, those who missed the first iteration of A Poet's Love two months ago will have another opportunity to experience this mesmerising work that will be complemented by a selection of songs by Schumann, further showcasing the composer's rich and expressive musical language.

Expect an evening of sublime melodies, heartfelt poetry and virtuosic piano artistry as these two exceptional performers bring timeless works to life in an unforgettable performance that transcends the boundaries of language and time.

There will be two performances only, in Stellenbosch at Heuer Pianos on Thursday 4 April 2024 at 19h00, and in Cape Town at the Wegemeend Concert Hall in Gardens on Friday 5 April at 19h00. Tickets from R20 (Students), 120 (Pensioners) and R190, are available through Quicket and at the door. Complimentary La Motte wine will be served from 18h30. Advance booking is highly recommended.