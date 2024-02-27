The Songmakers Guild Hosts A POET'S LOVE Performance This Week

The Songmakers Guild will present A Poet's Love, with counter tenor Clint van der Linde and harpist Vinciane Degroote. The programme of love songs includes Schumann’s Dichterliebe, a selection of Britten and Quilter's Seven Elizabethan Lyrics. Van der Linde studied in London at the Royal College of Music and has performed internationally with multiple esteemed groups, orchestras and consorts and on some of the world's most prestigious stages. Of his numerous opera roles, highlights include the titular roles in Giulio Cesare, Orlando, Rinaldo, and Tolomeo, as well as Oberon in A Midsummer-night's Dream, The Voice of Apollo in Death in Venice, and Ottone in Poppea. Clint's extensive discography includes Handel’s Il Pastore with Harmonia Mundi, Bach Collegium Japan’s St Matthew’s Passion by Bach with Bis (having won the Gramaphone Choral Award in 2020), Bach’s Mass in B Minor with Signum Classics, and most recently Pergolesi Stabat Mater with Motor Music.

Vinciane Degroote started her harp studies in the music school system in Belgium. She is the winner of several prizes and competitions, including “Jong Talent” in 1987, U.F.A.M in 1990, and Regeringsmedaille in 1993. Vinciane completed her studies at the Koninklijke Konservatoirium, Brussels, acquiring a Masters with distinction under Susanna Mildonian. Over the course of her career, she has performed at the prestigious Southbank Sinfonia during their very first season, the Opera Royal de Wallonie in Liege, and the Orchestra Philharmonique de Liege. As a passionate chamber musician, she has worked with several leading ensembles, including Il Novecento, Ensemble Lumières, and Het Prometheus Ensemble.

The Songmakers’ Guild is an organisation dedicated to the performance of art songs in all languages in the Cape Town area. It was established by Albie and Hanna van Schalkwyk and Johan and Margaretha Stemmet in 1994, and has since showcased many prominent art song performers from South Africa and abroad in a wide variety of programmes.

This recital, with such a powerhouse duo, is bound to inspire, enthrall and move audiences! Tickets for the performance at 6 Spin Street on Thursday 29 February and Friday 1 March 2024 at 7pm are through Quicket and cost R190 per person with special discounts for Pensioners, Students and Scholars. ends