THAT 80's SHOW Comes to The Drama Factory

May. 28, 2019  

THAT 80's SHOW Comes to The Drama Factory

Combining music and humour, THAT 80'S SHOW! takes patrons back to the 80's in all its glory.

Based on the concept of a live TV show in which the audience participates, the show runs through the 80's with the cast impersonating artists like BLONDIE, DIRE STRAITS, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, QUEEN, Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, JOURNEY, MADONNA, Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, Joan Jett, TOTO and many more, including top South African Artists like JOY and MCCULLY WORKSHOP.

The amazing John E,headlines with his phenomenal impressions of Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson, among others, along with his own brand of comedy. Newcomer, Zoe McLaughlin, is hugely impressive, receiving standing ovations on lead female vocals. The Harmonix consisting of Mike, Gordon, Warren and Neil, complete the line-up with their instrumental and now famous Harmonix harmonies.

As with all Mike's shows, comedy abounds with rip-offs of those famous TV shows of the 80's.

For a night of laughter and fun THAT 80'S SHOW! is undoubtedly a show not to be missed!

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Mus1903.



