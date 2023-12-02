SPRING AWAKENING to Return to South Africa By Popular Demand in 2024

With sell-out houses and five-star rave reviews across the board, LAMTA (Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy) has announced that Spring Awakening, the riveting rock musical that has its final two shows today, Saturday 2 December, will be returning to Theatre on the Bay by popular demand on 8 March 2024 for an extended season. The hit production will transfer to Pieter Toerien's Theatre at Montecasino in Johannesburg from the 12th April 2024.

The critically acclaimed ground-breaking musical directed by Sylvaine Strike is loosely set in 1895, has consistently pushed boundaries and remains as relevant as ever. What sets this iteration apart is its superb triple threat cast and their extraordinarily professional delivery of powerful storytelling, heart-stopping singing, and outstanding performed dance numbers that have blown audiences and critics away night after night in the first bonsai season.

Spring Awakening delves into the lives of a group of adolescent students discovering their sexual identities and desires as they rebel against the prevailing burdensome and restrictive societal norms. Under Sylvaine Strike's visionary direction, this reimagined production expertly brings the gripping and emotional story to life as it explores complex themes such as self-discovery, repression, and the power of rebellion. Guest artists re-joining the LAMTA company will include the brilliant Francis Chouler and Natalie Robbie in multiple roles.

Says LAMTA Co-Founder Anton Luitingh, "As we remount the show in March, it is my hope that an increasing number of our younger generation will see this production, both to revel in the magic of live theatre but more specifically because of the way that Spring Awakening resonates with its profound relevance to young individuals and their parents and guardians today, highlighting the symbiosis between the two generations. We are immensely proud of the sterling audience and media responses to our Spring Awakening and thrilled to confirm that this production extension, courtesy of Pieter Toerien, will be taking place at his beautiful venues- Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town and Montecasino in Johannesburg."

LAMTA (Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy) turned 5 this year and Spring Awakening, starring their own students, graduates and guest artists Francis Chouler and Natalie Robbie, marked the Academy's first book musical and Strike's first foray into musical theatre directing. Outstanding creatives on the show include Musical Director Amy Campbell, Resident Director Anton Luitingh, Choreographers Naoline Quinzin and Anna Olivier (with oversight by Duane Alexander); Set, Costume and Lighting Designer Niall Griffin, Intimacy Co-ordinator Natalie Fisher, and Sound Designer David Classen.

Booking for the 2024 Spring Awakening season at Theatre on the Bay in March 2024 has opened at Webtickets and tickets can also be booked through 0214383301. Please note that Spring Awakening contains mature themes, partial nudity, sexual situations as well as explicit language. No persons under 13.

Photo Credit: Claude Barnardo