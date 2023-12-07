Russell Peters Returns to South Africa in 2024

After four years, iconic comedian Russell Peters brings his unique brand of humour back to South Africa in 2024 for a 3-city tour around the country.

Peters has solidified his place in the comedy hall of fame with his unparalleled ability to connect with diverse audiences. From his early days performing in local clubs to becoming a global sensation, Peters has a knack for weaving hilarious tales from his own life and South Africans can catch Russell Peters: Live on 9th February at Durban ICC, 10th February at SunBet Arena Time Square, Pretoria and 11th February at GrandWest, Cape Town.

Tickets will go live on Ticketpro soon. Register with the Blu Blood Royalty Club to get Early Bird access: Click Here.

Russell Peters has come a long way from the 19-year-old doing stand-up at open mics in Toronto. With a career spanning decades, he has set attendance records at venues all around the world, was named one of Rolling Stones’ 50 Best Comics of All Time, released numerous comedy specials and has several awards under his belt for his hosting, producing and acting talents.

Known for his keen observations on cultural differences and the quirks that make each community unique, South African audiences can look forward to an interactive comedy experience and expect him to tackle a range of topics with his signature wit and seasoned storytelling.

Russell Peters’ shows are notorious for selling out quickly, so don’t miss out on this laughter-packed event! Visit russellpeters.com for more information.

Show Details:

9 February 2024

Durban ICC, Durban

20h00



10 February 2024

SunBet Arena Time Square, Pretoria

20h00



11 February 2024

GrandWest, Cape Town

18h00