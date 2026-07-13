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Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Artscape Theatre is a laugh a minute

Don't miss the South African debut of this side-splittingly funny musical

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Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Artscape Theatre is a laugh a minute

Waterfront Theatre School brings Something Rotten! to South African audiences for the first time. The Tony-nominated musical, helmed by director Paul Griffiths and musical director Thinus Viljoen, is at the Artscape Theatre Arena from 10 to 18 July.

Something Rotten! brings the 16th-century English Renaissance into the 21st century, complete with witty one-liners, an infectious score, and musical references galore. Lovers of history, literature, and Broadway in particular will be enthralled, but there's something for everyone in this uproariously funny show.

Cast of Something Rotten! by Nicholson Media

Nick Bottom (John Marshall) is a down-on-his-luck playwright desperately in need of a fresh idea – after all, it's not easy competing with William Shakespeare (Lilitha Zibonda). Nigel Bottom (James Ford) is Nick's somewhat naive but sweet younger brother. A poetic prodigy, he falls for keen reader Portia (Kia Kinana), daughter of the puritan preacher Brother Jeremiah (Qurin Janse van Rensburg).

With trouble coming at the Bottom brothers from all angles, they must work together to overcome the odds. Enter Nostradamus (Andrew Woods), whose predictions range from eerily accurate to bizarre, with hilarious results. Also lending the brother a helping hand is Nick's devoted but headstrong wife Bea (Caitlin Holmes).

Something Rotten! ensemble, image by Nicholson Media

This young cast is massively talented, and if they're any indication of what's to come for theatre in South Africa, the future is in good hands. Marshall gives a strong performance as leading man Nick, while Ford's take on Nigel is heartfelt and tender. Zibonda's dazzling performance as Shakespeare as a rockstar figure is utterly convincing, backed up by the ensemble's brilliantly unhinged portrayal of wild fans. 

Woods as Nostradamus has some of the best lines in the show, which he delivers with perfect comic timing. He leads the cast in the showstopper number "A Musical" with impressive ease, especially considering how densely packed the song is with musical and lyrical references (more than 20, if you're counting).

Throughout the show, Ursula Lubbe's choreography is fun, effective and flawlessly executed by the cast. A tap-dance-off between Nick and Shakespeare that devolves into childish petulance on both sides is a highlight.

You can see Something Rotten! at the Artscape Theatre Arena from 10 to 18 July 2026, and tickets are available on Webtickets.

Photos by Nicholson Media

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