PRIMA FACIE to Make South African Premiere at The Baxter

NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. Sign Up

How Now Brown Cow will present the South African premiere of the legal drama Prima Facie. Written by Suzie Miller, this production is directed by esteemed director Neil Coppen (Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater; Animal Farm; Tin Bucket Drum), with powerhouse performer Danica De La Rey Jones (Hunting Jessica Brok; Unseen; For Colored Girls) in the role of Tessa, a brilliant young barrister, who climbs her way up from working class origins to the top of her game.

Prima Facie will be performed at The Baxter Studio from 4 to 29 August, before transferring to the Barney Simon at the Market Theatre from 17 September until 4 October.

Tessa believes in the legal system until a brutal attack turns her world upside down as she navigates the same system she once championed - defending, cross examining and winning. Now put on trial herself, re-traumatized through her cross-examination, she finds herself questioning everything she believed about justice.

Prima Facie is a hard-hitting look at the "patriarchal power of the law" where the burden of proof and existing rules of evidence often work against victims of sexual violence.

Lighting Design for the production is by Tina Le Roux, with Set Design by Patrick Curtis and Sound Design by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder. The 2022 London production of the show was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards, with wins for Best New Play and Best Actress for Jodie Comer, who subsequently won a Tony Award for the same role on Broadway in New York.

Don't Miss a South Africa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...