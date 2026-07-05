Review: 61ST CAPE TOWN THEATRE AWARDS at Baxter Theatre

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The 61st CAPE TOWN THEATRE AWARDS marked an exciting new chapter this year, with the awards making their debut under their new name and at a wonderful new home – The Baxter Theatre. The elegant venue proved to be the perfect setting for an afternoon celebrating the very best of Cape Town's performing arts.

From the moment guests arrived, there was a real sense of occasion. Photographers captured everyone mingling about, beautiful floral displays added to the sophisticated atmosphere, and guests enjoyed Boschendal champagne while dressed in their finest. The afternoon struck just the right balance between glamour and warmth.

Proceedings got off to a delightful start with a lively and witty musical item by students from the Waterfront Theatre School, playfully poking fun at the world of musicals. It was a clever, energetic opener that immediately had the audience smiling and set the tone for the celebration to come.

The awards ceremony itself was efficiently presented, keeping the focus firmly on the artists and their achievements. One of the highlights was hearing the acceptance speeches, which ranged from heartfelt and emotional to genuinely funny, reminding everyone just how much passion and dedication goes into creating theatre.

Africa Melane, Chair of the Cape Town Theatre Awards Panel, said the following: “We are sincerely grateful to Distell and Heineken Beverages for enabling us to honour Cape Town creatives for 60 years. We extend a heartfelt thank you to CapeTalk for supporting the Awards. The station and Primedia Broadcasting hold the view that a thriving performing arts sector is essential to a cosmopolitan city like Cape Town, and this resonates with us. The support enables us to navigate the evolution of the Awards going forward. With the wealth of outstanding talent we have in the Western Cape – an incredible 65 productions were eligible for consideration in 2025 – competition was stiff. We salute our theatre makers and encourage them to keep pushing the boundaries and overcoming obstacles to continue creating their work. We congratulate all the nominees and winners, and we also extend a heartfelt thank you to Boschendal who came on board as a partner this year.

The big winner of the event was Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater, which swept all seven categories in which it was nominated, including Best Production, Best Director for Neil Coppen, Best New South African Script, Best Performance in a One-Person Show for Mpume Mthombeni, as well as awards for lighting, set and sound design.

Isidlamlilo /The Fire Eater - Mpume Mthombeni

The hugely popular musicals Cats and Chicago also enjoyed success. Cats received awards for Best Ensemble, Best Actress in a Musical for Cindy Ann Abrahams and Best Costume Design, while Chicago saw Jonathan Roxmouth and Tankiso Mamabolo recognised for their outstanding performances. Opera, drama and children's theatre were also well represented among the winners, highlighting the remarkable diversity of theatre being produced in the Western Cape.

Special honours went to Nigel Vermaas, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his decades of contribution to theatre, radio and broadcasting, while the Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa received the Innovation in Theatre Award for inspiring young performers to discover Shakespeare in fresh and accessible ways.

Lifetime Achievement Reward - Nigel Vermaas

After the ceremony, guests gathered in the foyer to enjoy delicious food, lively music and the chance to congratulate friends and colleagues. The atmosphere remained relaxed and celebratory, with theatre-makers from across the industry catching up long into the evening.

Overall, the 61st Cape Town Theatre Awards was a wonderfully elegant yet intimate celebration of Cape Town's vibrant theatre community. The move to The Baxter Theatre felt like a perfect fit, with the event hosted with warmth, style and efficiency from beginning to end. Congratulations to all the winners, nominees and organisers on an afternoon that truly celebrated the incredible talent that continues to thrive on Cape Town's stages.

The full list of winners of the 61st Cape Town Theatre Awards are:

Award for Most Promising Student

Scarlett Pay (LAMTA)

Best New South African Script

Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater — Neil Coppen & Mpume Mthombeni

Best New Director

Samuel Jumat — 'n Pandok se Liefde

Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People

Moana Jr — Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts (SSIPA)

Best Performance by an Ensemble

Cats — Austin Tshikosi, Brittane van Loggerenberg, Cassiel Eatock-Winnik, Cleto van Rooi, Darren Rockman, Hannah Marshall, Harry Smallman, Jackie Lulu, Marco Titus, Michael Fullard, Morgan Marshall, Noa Duckitt, Phoebe Charles, Ryan Flynn, Scarlett Pay, Sibusiso Mxosana, Sipesihle Ngamlana, Stephan Van Der Walt, Tania Mteto, Tannah Levick, Tatum Coleman, and Zoë McLaughlin

Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret or One-Person Show

Mpume Mthombeni — Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Carlo Daniels as Randall Simons in Colleen The Musical

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Tankiso Mamabolo as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago

Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Jonathan Roxmouth as Billy Flynn in Chicago

Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Cindy Ann Abrahams as Grizabella in Cats

Best Puppetry Design

Adrian Kohler and William Kentridge — Faustus in Africa!

Best Lighting Design

Tina Le Roux — Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater

Best Set Design

Greg King — Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater

Best Costume Design

John Napier — Cats

Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance

Tristan Horton — Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater

Best Performance in an Opera – Male

William Berger as Bluebeard in Bluebeard's Castle

Best Performance in an Opera – Female

Siphamandla Moyake as Judith in Bluebeard's Castle

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play

Albert Pretorius as Caliban in The Tempest

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play

Carla Smith as Laura in Speelgoed van Glas (The Glass Menagerie)

Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play

Rolanda Marais as Hedda in Hedda Gabler

Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play

Ben Albertyn as Tom in Speelgoed van Glas (The Glass Menagerie)

Best Director

Neil Coppen — Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater

Best Production

Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater — Empatheatre in association with The Baxter Theatre Centre and the National Arts Festival

Award for Innovation in Theatre

Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa

Lifetime Achievement Award

Nigel Vermaa

The panel for the 2025 year was: Africa Melane (Chair), Dr Beverley Brommert, Hadley Tituss, Naude van der Merwe, Nkgopoleng Moloi, Roxy Marosa Sive Gubangxa, Thabo K Makgolo, Tracey Saunders and Dr Wayne Muller.

The 2025 Cape Town Theatre Awards were audited by The Finance Man and Cluver Markotter Attorneys.

Photos from press release.

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