Review: 61ST CAPE TOWN THEATRE AWARDS at Baxter Theatre
Celebrating the very best of Cape Town theatre!
The 61st CAPE TOWN THEATRE AWARDS marked an exciting new chapter this year, with the awards making their debut under their new name and at a wonderful new home – The Baxter Theatre. The elegant venue proved to be the perfect setting for an afternoon celebrating the very best of Cape Town's performing arts.
From the moment guests arrived, there was a real sense of occasion. Photographers captured everyone mingling about, beautiful floral displays added to the sophisticated atmosphere, and guests enjoyed Boschendal champagne while dressed in their finest. The afternoon struck just the right balance between glamour and warmth.
Proceedings got off to a delightful start with a lively and witty musical item by students from the Waterfront Theatre School, playfully poking fun at the world of musicals. It was a clever, energetic opener that immediately had the audience smiling and set the tone for the celebration to come.
The awards ceremony itself was efficiently presented, keeping the focus firmly on the artists and their achievements. One of the highlights was hearing the acceptance speeches, which ranged from heartfelt and emotional to genuinely funny, reminding everyone just how much passion and dedication goes into creating theatre.
Africa Melane, Chair of the Cape Town Theatre Awards Panel, said the following: “We are sincerely grateful to Distell and Heineken Beverages for enabling us to honour Cape Town creatives for 60 years. We extend a heartfelt thank you to CapeTalk for supporting the Awards. The station and Primedia Broadcasting hold the view that a thriving performing arts sector is essential to a cosmopolitan city like Cape Town, and this resonates with us. The support enables us to navigate the evolution of the Awards going forward. With the wealth of outstanding talent we have in the Western Cape – an incredible 65 productions were eligible for consideration in 2025 – competition was stiff. We salute our theatre makers and encourage them to keep pushing the boundaries and overcoming obstacles to continue creating their work. We congratulate all the nominees and winners, and we also extend a heartfelt thank you to Boschendal who came on board as a partner this year.
The big winner of the event was Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater, which swept all seven categories in which it was nominated, including Best Production, Best Director for Neil Coppen, Best New South African Script, Best Performance in a One-Person Show for Mpume Mthombeni, as well as awards for lighting, set and sound design.
The hugely popular musicals Cats and Chicago also enjoyed success. Cats received awards for Best Ensemble, Best Actress in a Musical for Cindy Ann Abrahams and Best Costume Design, while Chicago saw Jonathan Roxmouth and Tankiso Mamabolo recognised for their outstanding performances. Opera, drama and children's theatre were also well represented among the winners, highlighting the remarkable diversity of theatre being produced in the Western Cape.
Special honours went to Nigel Vermaas, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his decades of contribution to theatre, radio and broadcasting, while the Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa received the Innovation in Theatre Award for inspiring young performers to discover Shakespeare in fresh and accessible ways.
After the ceremony, guests gathered in the foyer to enjoy delicious food, lively music and the chance to congratulate friends and colleagues. The atmosphere remained relaxed and celebratory, with theatre-makers from across the industry catching up long into the evening.
Overall, the 61st Cape Town Theatre Awards was a wonderfully elegant yet intimate celebration of Cape Town's vibrant theatre community. The move to The Baxter Theatre felt like a perfect fit, with the event hosted with warmth, style and efficiency from beginning to end. Congratulations to all the winners, nominees and organisers on an afternoon that truly celebrated the incredible talent that continues to thrive on Cape Town's stages.
The full list of winners of the 61st Cape Town Theatre Awards are:
Award for Most Promising Student
Scarlett Pay (LAMTA)
Best New South African Script
Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater — Neil Coppen & Mpume Mthombeni
Best New Director
Samuel Jumat — 'n Pandok se Liefde
Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People
Moana Jr — Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts (SSIPA)
Best Performance by an Ensemble
Cats — Austin Tshikosi, Brittane van Loggerenberg, Cassiel Eatock-Winnik, Cleto van Rooi, Darren Rockman, Hannah Marshall, Harry Smallman, Jackie Lulu, Marco Titus, Michael Fullard, Morgan Marshall, Noa Duckitt, Phoebe Charles, Ryan Flynn, Scarlett Pay, Sibusiso Mxosana, Sipesihle Ngamlana, Stephan Van Der Walt, Tania Mteto, Tannah Levick, Tatum Coleman, and Zoë McLaughlin
Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret or One-Person Show
Mpume Mthombeni — Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show
Carlo Daniels as Randall Simons in Colleen The Musical
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show
Tankiso Mamabolo as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago
Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show
Jonathan Roxmouth as Billy Flynn in Chicago
Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show
Cindy Ann Abrahams as Grizabella in Cats
Best Puppetry Design
Adrian Kohler and William Kentridge — Faustus in Africa!
Best Lighting Design
Tina Le Roux — Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
Best Set Design
Greg King — Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
Best Costume Design
John Napier — Cats
Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance
Tristan Horton — Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
Best Performance in an Opera – Male
William Berger as Bluebeard in Bluebeard's Castle
Best Performance in an Opera – Female
Siphamandla Moyake as Judith in Bluebeard's Castle
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play
Albert Pretorius as Caliban in The Tempest
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play
Carla Smith as Laura in Speelgoed van Glas (The Glass Menagerie)
Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play
Rolanda Marais as Hedda in Hedda Gabler
Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play
Ben Albertyn as Tom in Speelgoed van Glas (The Glass Menagerie)
Best Director
Neil Coppen — Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater
Best Production
Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater — Empatheatre in association with The Baxter Theatre Centre and the National Arts Festival
Award for Innovation in Theatre
Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa
Lifetime Achievement Award
Nigel Vermaa
The panel for the 2025 year was: Africa Melane (Chair), Dr Beverley Brommert, Hadley Tituss, Naude van der Merwe, Nkgopoleng Moloi, Roxy Marosa Sive Gubangxa, Thabo K Makgolo, Tracey Saunders and Dr Wayne Muller.
The 2025 Cape Town Theatre Awards were audited by The Finance Man and Cluver Markotter Attorneys.
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