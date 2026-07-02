Gideon Van Biljon Will Lead PETER PAN JR. at Die Centurion Teater

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Scenario Youth has announced that young performer Gideon van Biljon will take on the title role of Peter Pan in its 2026 production of Peter Pan Jr., coming to the stage at Die Centurion Teater from 13 to 15 August 2026.

Following the news that Erich Jordaan, originally cast as Peter Pan, has accepted an exciting overseas opportunity, Gideon now steps into the role of the boy who never grows up. Scenario Youth congratulates Erich on this wonderful career opportunity and wishes him every success as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.

For Gideon, the opportunity is nothing short of a dream come true.

“Peter Pan has always been one of those magical characters that everyone knows and loves. To now have the chance to play him is incredibly exciting. I can't wait to fly across the stage, bring Neverland to life and share this adventure with audiences. It's going to be funny, exciting, emotional and full of magic. I hope every child and adult leaves believing that anything is possible if you just think happy thoughts,” says Gideon.

At just 12 years old, Gideon has already established himself as one of South Africa's most exciting young performers. His impressive international résumé includes starring as Eric in the internationally acclaimed Matilda the Musical Asia Tour (2023–2024), produced in collaboration with the Royal Shakespeare Company and GWB Entertainment. Following training in Cape Town and London, Gideon performed across Israel, Dubai, China, Thailand, Singapore, India and Abu Dhabi, showcasing his exceptional acting, singing and dance abilities on world-class stages.

His career also includes appearances as Lukas in the feature film Niemandsland, television commercials and music videos. Alongside his performance career, Gideon continues extensive training in ballet, contemporary and jazz through CBA and the Royal Academy of Dance, while his years of competitive gymnastics have earned him multiple Gold awards and recognition as Best Gymnast in his year group. Most recently, audiences have seen him in Ever After Productions' The Frozen Princess and Aladdin, as well as portraying young Hercules in Oak Youth Theatre's Hercules. His combination of powerful vocals, expressive acting, athleticism and international experience makes him the perfect choice to bring Peter Pan to life.

When Peter Pan slips through the nursery window in the middle of the night, everything changes. Wendy, John and Michael are whisked away to a magical world beyond the stars - a place filled with Lost Boys, Brave Girls, mischievous pixies, daring adventures and the unforgettable Captain Hook. This August, Neverland comes to life in spectacular fashion.

Audiences can look forward to beloved musical numbers including 'I'm Flying', 'I Won't Grow Up', 'I Gotta Crow' and 'Never Never Land', making this production a joyful theatrical adventure for families, schools and theatre lovers of all ages. Packed with comedy, breathtaking adventure, unforgettable music and heartfelt storytelling, Peter Pan Jr. celebrates imagination, courage, friendship and the magic of believing.

The principal cast features Gideon van Biljon as Peter Pan, Amelia Oosthuizen as Wendy, Christian Beyra Martinez as Captain Hook, Charles Serrao as Michael, Aidan Bence as John, Kyle Cronje as Smee, Jonathan Stoltz as Mr Darling, Maya van Schalkwyk as Mrs Darling, Mia Kruger as Tiger Lily, and Karli Roos as Liza.

They are supported by a large ensemble portraying Lost Boys, Pirates, Brave Girls and many more colourful Neverland characters played by an outstanding cast of singers, actors and dancers from Grades 4 to 12.

The production is led by an award-winning creative team renowned for excellence in youth theatre, theatrical innovation and arts education. Directors and choreographers Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe and Lian Sachse are joined by Musical Director Luigia Casaleggio and Set and Costume Designer Ashleigh Hilton.

Rehearsals have been underway since May 2026, with the full company preparing to transport audiences to Neverland in what promises to be another magical production by Scenario Youth.

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