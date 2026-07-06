Review: THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at Artscape Theatre is a must-see

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The Pirates of Penzance, a classic comic opera by Gilbert and Sullivan, is a delightful tale of swashbuckling pirates, starry-eyed lovers, and razor-sharp wit. This production is staged by the Cape Town G&S Society and directed by Darryl J Spijkers, with musical direction by Alastair Cockburn.

First performed in 1879, Pirates has truly stood the test of time, and it's beautifully brought to life here. Tackling the vocally and physically demanding source material with gusto and charm, the cast of more than 60 works together to deliver a spellbinding performance. They are backed by the rich orchestration provided by Cape Town Sinfonietta's 26-piece ensemble.

The two romantic leads, Mabel and Frederic, are played by Renier van Rooyen and Frances van Vuuren, whose sparkling chemistry, spot-on comedic timing, and sincerity light up the stage. Stephan Le Roux delivers a perfectly balanced portrayal of the outwardly fierce but ultimately soft-hearted Pirate King.

Not to be forgotten is Bevan Timm as the fast-talking Major-General Stanley. His performance of "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General", one of the most famous patter songs in musical theatre history, is both technically precise and wildly entertaining. Audiences today might have first been exposed to this fantastic number through its interpolation in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Right Hand Man" in Hamilton, and experiencing the source material first-hand is thrilling.

The costuming in this production is a delight, especially Mabel's mermaid guise, complete with shell tiara and cascading blonde wig. The scenery, props, and lighting are all used to great effect.

The Pirates of Penzance is at the Artscape Theatre from 4 to 12 July 2026. Tickets range from R225 to R350 and can be purchased via Webtickets.

Photo credits: Sarah Hassall and Tiffany Schultz

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