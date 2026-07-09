SWAN LAKE Highlights to Come to Stellenbosch With Cape Town City Ballet
The programme at Adam Small Theatre will also feature highlights from RAYMONDA alongside SWAN LAKE Act II.
On 31 July and 1 August 2026, for three performances only, Cape Town City Ballet will present an evening of classical ballet at the Adam Small Theatre in Stellenbosch, featuring highlights from two of the most enduring works in the repertoire- Swan Lake Act II and Raymonda.
The programme opens with the iconic second act of Swan Lake, set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's celebrated score. On a moonlit lakeside, the story of Odette, the Swan Queen, unfolds through some of classical ballet's most recognisable choreography, with its celebrated corps de ballet of swans, the glorious White Swan pas de deux and the timeless image of dancers in white tutus that has come to symbolise classical ballet around the world.
The second half features highlights from Raymonda, set to Alexander Glazunov's richly orchestrated score. Known for its demanding choreography and elegant classical style, Raymonda offers audiences a showcase of virtuoso dancing and intricate ensemble work performed in sumptuous period costumes.
Together, these excerpts celebrate the enduring appeal of classical ballet, combining two landmark scores with some of the art form's most memorable choreography and traditions.
Cape Town City ballet is South Africa's most enduring professional ballet company, established in 1934. The company performs a combination of works from the great classics as well as new works
Performances take place on Friday 31 July at 7pm and on Saturday 1 August at 2:30pm and 6pm. Tickets cost from R225 to R350 with a 10% discount for Pensioners and are available through Webtickets and Pick 'n Pay outlets. Students pay R175 through Pick 'n Pay outlets only. Advance booking is highly recommended.
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