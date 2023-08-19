Review: Jonathan Roxmouth Nails Perfect Pitch in KEY CHANGE

Audiences can catch the show in Joburg at the Montecasino in October. 

By: Aug. 19, 2023

Review: Jonathan Roxmouth Nails Perfect Pitch in KEY CHANGE

Walking into KEY CHANGE, I was among the uninitiated. But Jonathan Roxmouth has his loyal followers - the front of house is packed and buzzing in the jazzy Theatre on the Bay. This is a solo piano show, right? Why does it feel like the anticipation before a spectacular musical? Because Roxmouth makes it feel like you’re watching a full-scope musical; but in reality it’s just him, his piano, and a 5-piece band.

This is not Roxmouth’s first piano show, far from it. This is the second run of KEY CHANGE, after a successful run earlier this year. Roxmouth is an incredibly polished performer, the calibre of which is truly special to witness. He appears almost superhuman as he delivers hilarious quips and jokes, sings pitch-perfectly, and plays the piano like a maestro. I feel myself let out a sigh of relief when he coughs - he is indeed human, just supremely talented.

Roxmouth takes the audience on a musical journey while sharing details and stories of his life, elevated by the retro ambience of Theatre on the Bay. It feels both sweeping and intimate. On my viewing evening, the audience was peppered with people well-versed in music - affirmed by their knowing looks and murmurs of acknowledgement when Roxmouth makes a deep-cut music reference. I am unfortunately not that well-versed, but that is precisely the value of a show like KEY CHANGE. It introduces musical concepts and the craft in a way that is both accessible and entertaining. Roxmouth’s use of a “vamp” and a “dreamer” in his storytelling connects the viewer to musical concepts they would have otherwise been unfamiliar with.

The show is expertly curated, drawing from Beethoven, John Lennon, Liberace, Jerry Lee Lewis (my favourite moment of the show), and many more. It is both a light history of the piano in music and an exploration of Roxmouth’s history with the instrument. The show is also polished and shiny - Roxmouth is decked with sparkles and black-and-white nail polish to match his piano keys. The lighting matches its vibrancy, matching the moods of the different musical moments. Roxmouth’s hand motions are streamed and projected for the audience to marvel at, viewing his skill from up close.

The show is truly a jol and can be enjoyed by many walks of life. You can’t help but step out of the auditorium with a tap in your step. Needless to say, I am now also part of the initiated.

Photo credit: Jaco Botha


Gauteng, don't fear. If you missed KEY CHANGE at the Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town, you can catch the show in Joburg at the Montecasino in October. 



