Review: ISLAND ECHOES at Milnerton Playhouse

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If you are looking for an evening that leaves you with a smile on your face and a little extra bounce in your step, ISLAND ECHOES certainly delivers. This high-energy production combines live music, movement and colourful visual storytelling to create an infectious island atmosphere from beginning to end.

The seven-piece band is at the heart of the production, performing a varied selection of songs that keeps the energy moving throughout the evening. The choice of music works particularly well, with familiar favourites encouraging the audience to clap along and, at times, feel as though they are part of the concert themselves. The musicians are all accomplished, with a special mention deserved for Alistair Dickerson on marimba and djembe. His rhythmic mastery and evident passion added an extra dimension to the musical experience.

Abe van den Berg also has some lovely musical moments, with his rendition of Despacito being a particular highlight. Sebastian Guile clearly enjoys his role behind the drum kit, and his animated facial expressions while playing were almost a performance in themselves. Tersia Harley is as masterful on keyboards as always, and her impressive vocal ability suggests that there could perhaps be opportunities to make even greater use of her voice within the show.

The visual elements add considerably to the experience. The backdrop projections, with their beautiful seascapes and ocean scenes, effectively transport the audience away from the theatre and into an island world. They complement the music without overwhelming it and are particularly successful in creating the cinematic atmosphere promised by the production.

The hula hoop and poi performers, Kerryn Warren and Al-Mari Botes, are a further highlight. Their skill and precision are impressive, while their movement complements the music beautifully and strengthens the overall theatrical quality of the production.

One area that could perhaps be refined is the balance and projection of the lead vocals. There were moments when some of the lead singers, Mark Penwarden and Jenna-Lee Cooney, seemed to hold back slightly, with their voices not always opening up or articulating as clearly as they might. This may simply be a matter of microphone balance or amplification, as a little more vocal presence in those moments could allow the singers to make an even stronger impact and ensure that their voices carry with the same energy as the instrumentalists.

Visually, there might also have been room for a few more colourful or tropical shirts among the male performers to reinforce the island theme. However, with the vibrant backdrop projections already providing such a strong splash of colour, this is certainly not essential.

What ultimately makes ISLAND ECHOES work is its sheer energy and good-natured enjoyment. The performers clearly relish the music and the audience responds in kind, frequently clapping along and becoming part of the atmosphere. It is an upbeat, feel-good evening that successfully combines concert and theatrical elements, just as the production sets out to do.

By the time the final notes have faded, ISLAND ECHOES has achieved exactly what a show like this should: the audience walks out smiling, uplifted and perhaps with just a little more island rhythm in their step.

Performance dates: 30, 31 Oct.; 6, 13, 14 & 15 Nov. 2026

Booking on https://milnertonplayers.co.za/product/island-echoes-30-oct-to-15-nov/

R175.00pp

At Milnerton Playhouse, Pienaar Rd. (Behind the Milnerton Library)

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