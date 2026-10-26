Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Feature: ISLAND ECHOES at Milnerton Playhouse
A high-energy, immersive live music experience
ISLAND ECHOES is a high-energy, immersive live music experience where sound, movement, and visual storytelling come together in one unforgettable show. Audiences are transported on a cinematic journey through vibrant island nightclubs, sun-kissed shores, and dramatic storms, all brought to life with striking visuals and a theatrical atmosphere.
Featuring a powerhouse 7-piece live band alongside a mesmerizing flow arts performer showcasing hula hoop and poi, the production blends the excitement of a concert with the spectacle of visual theatre. The music spans global hits from artists including Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Bruno Mars, Shakira, Adele, Ed SHeeran, Bob Marley, and Billie Eilish, guaranteed to have audiences singing along, dancing, and feeling every beat.
From pulsing party anthems to emotional ballads and euphoric finales, Island Echoes delivers something for everyone.
Get ready for a spectacular journey of music, movement, and magic that will have you in a festive mood from start to finish.
Cast
Sebastian Guile – Drum Kit & Director
Jenna-Lee Cooney – Lead Vocals
Mark Penwarden – Lead Vocals & Guitar
Tersia Harley – Keyboard
Giuseppe Contaldi – Bass
Abe vd Berg – Lead Vocals & Ukulele
Alistair Dickerson – Marimba & Djembe
Kerryn Warren and Al-Mari Botes – Hula Hoop & Poi
Booking on https://milnertonplayers.co.za/product/island-echoes-30-oct-to-15-nov/
R175.00pp
Performance dates: 30, 31 Oct.; 6, 13, 14 & 15 Nov. 2026
At Milnerton Playhouse, Pienaar Rd. (Behind the Milnerton Library)
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Jazz in the Park
Maynardville Open-Air Festival (1/13-1/16)
|
Nataniël in Concert at Maynardville
Maynardville Open-Air Festival (2/28-2/28)
|
Maynardville 2027: Shakespeare's Macbeth
Maynardville Open-Air Festival (2/05-3/13)
|
Madame JoJo's
Madame JoJo's (10/01-12/10)
|
Sunset Serenades - A Golden Hour of Sonnets and Love Songs
Maynardville Open-Air Festival (2/14-2/21)