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Feature: ISLAND ECHOES at Milnerton Playhouse

A high-energy, immersive live music experience

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ISLAND ECHOES is a high-energy, immersive live music experience where sound, movement, and visual storytelling come together in one unforgettable show. Audiences are transported on a cinematic journey through vibrant island nightclubs, sun-kissed shores, and dramatic storms, all brought to life with striking visuals and a theatrical atmosphere.

Featuring a powerhouse 7-piece live band alongside a mesmerizing flow arts performer showcasing hula hoop and poi, the production blends the excitement of a concert with the spectacle of visual theatre. The music spans global hits from artists including Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Bruno Mars, Shakira, Adele, Ed SHeeran, Bob Marley, and Billie Eilish, guaranteed to have audiences singing along, dancing, and feeling every beat.

From pulsing party anthems to emotional ballads and euphoric finales, Island Echoes delivers something for everyone.

Get ready for a spectacular journey of music, movement, and magic that will have you in a festive mood from start to finish.

Cast

Sebastian Guile – Drum Kit & Director
Jenna-Lee Cooney – Lead Vocals
Mark Penwarden – Lead Vocals & Guitar
Tersia Harley – Keyboard
Giuseppe Contaldi – Bass
Abe vd Berg – Lead Vocals & Ukulele
Alistair Dickerson – Marimba & Djembe
Kerryn Warren and  Al-Mari Botes – Hula Hoop & Poi

Booking on https://milnertonplayers.co.za/product/island-echoes-30-oct-to-15-nov/

R175.00pp

Performance dates: 30, 31 Oct.; 6, 13, 14 & 15 Nov. 2026

At Milnerton Playhouse, Pienaar Rd. (Behind the Milnerton Library)

Click Here to Get Tickets
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