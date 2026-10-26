Feature: ISLAND ECHOES at Milnerton Playhouse

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ISLAND ECHOES is a high-energy, immersive live music experience where sound, movement, and visual storytelling come together in one unforgettable show. Audiences are transported on a cinematic journey through vibrant island nightclubs, sun-kissed shores, and dramatic storms, all brought to life with striking visuals and a theatrical atmosphere.

Featuring a powerhouse 7-piece live band alongside a mesmerizing flow arts performer showcasing hula hoop and poi, the production blends the excitement of a concert with the spectacle of visual theatre. The music spans global hits from artists including Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Bruno Mars, Shakira, Adele, Ed SHeeran, Bob Marley, and Billie Eilish, guaranteed to have audiences singing along, dancing, and feeling every beat.

From pulsing party anthems to emotional ballads and euphoric finales, Island Echoes delivers something for everyone.

Get ready for a spectacular journey of music, movement, and magic that will have you in a festive mood from start to finish.

Cast

Sebastian Guile – Drum Kit & Director

Jenna-Lee Cooney – Lead Vocals

Mark Penwarden – Lead Vocals & Guitar

Tersia Harley – Keyboard

Giuseppe Contaldi – Bass

Abe vd Berg – Lead Vocals & Ukulele

Alistair Dickerson – Marimba & Djembe

Kerryn Warren and Al-Mari Botes – Hula Hoop & Poi

Booking on https://milnertonplayers.co.za/product/island-echoes-30-oct-to-15-nov/

R175.00pp

Performance dates: 30, 31 Oct.; 6, 13, 14 & 15 Nov. 2026

At Milnerton Playhouse, Pienaar Rd. (Behind the Milnerton Library)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 06 Hrs 28 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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