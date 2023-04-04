Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pieter-Dirk Uys Returns With His Acclaimed One-man Memoir THE ECHO OF A NOISE

Performances run from 21 April to 14 May.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Pieter-Dirk Uys will make his first trip to Johannesburg since before the lockdown.

He will be performing his stunning one-man memoir - THE ECHO OF A NOISE - on the Pieter Toerien Theatre Stage at Montecasino, from 21 April to 14 May.

The Echo of a Noise took everyone by surprise. After its first sold-out season at the Theatre on the Bay in 2016, the performer/writer has told his story to captivated audiences throughout South Africa. Now he will bring the experience back to the Montecasino Theatre. Having performed alone on the stages of the world for well over seven thousand times, Pieter-Dirk Uys has learnt that every show is the first and the last performance - because each audience demands and gets a different energy, topicality and excitement. Now in his 77th year, he doesn't glance back at the successes and failures that have strengthened his belief in a constant improvement of his work, but at those small signposts that throughout his life subconsciously have pointed him in a right and original direction - his father Hannes Uys, his mother Helga Bassel, his grandmothers, his teachers, his passions: Sophia Loren, censorship, false eyelashes and making a noise when everyone demanded silence.

South Africa's foremost satirist sits on a barstool, wearing his black beanie and his Almost Famous sweatshirt, and with his impish smile, he even looks like a naughty goblin trapped by the spotlight. Within minutes he fills the auditorium with his presence. This is just Pieter-Dirk Uys speaking and he opens his heart and talks about his private and public life. The big hair and silky repartee of Evita Bezuidenhout or the smoky drone of the sexy Bambi Kellermann have been stored elsewhere for some other time. It soon becomes clear that the title of his autobiographical one-man memoir, The Echo of a Noise, doesn't really do justice to what he presents here. He leads you into his inner sanctuary, takes you through our history and shows where what is public and private meet.

Uys was and still is a voice in the wilderness, ever since he first appeared fearlessly on a stage in the 1970's. He jokes that the all-powerful censor board was his own personal public relations department. We hear the recording of the voice of little Pietertjie Uys singing like an angel and accompanied on the piano by his father, Hannes Uys, whom he would accompany on Sundays to the church where 'Pa' was organist - the father whom he loved, but didn't like very much; the sternest critic of his work and yet the one who could also give good advice. He tells of his father's last moments, being with him as he died and then going back to the family home where Sannie, the housekeeper and his 'Cape Flats mother', asked if there wasn't any washing from 'Pa'. The audience is spellbound as he shares the suicide of his German mother, Helga, as well as the influences on him of his Afrikaans and German grandmothers. It's as if Uys constantly takes his audience into his confidence and so breaks all the rules and crosses boundaries. He remains a master storyteller who can make as much fun of himself as he does with the others who get a lashing from his sharp tongue. This is arguably beyond the 7000th solo performance and yet it feels as fresh as his very first.



Are you tired of being deceived and not knowing it? Do you want to take control of your conversations and improve your communication skills? Then you cannot afford to miss the workshop on the science of lie detection.
The mood was set from the get-go when I watched DEVIL SONG on an autumnal evening with a yellowing moon. Compiled and directed by David Fick, this cabaret consists of different monologues and songs that create a funhouse of humanity's darker aspects. Needless to say, my inner goth was hooked from the start.
This piece stars Fiona Ramsay & Tony Bentel, who have worked together on several projects over many years and is a celebration of some of the work that they have enjoyed most and want to share with new and old audiences alike.
The discourse surrounding feminism looks different than it did a few years ago. This is of course natural and unavoidable, but with the recent backlash of the MeToo movement and the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States, one wonders where things might be going. And what better place to look than in the minds of young women? PATISSERIE FEMME, a recent production at The Drama Factory and Theatre Arts, offers exactly this.

April 4, 2023

March 28, 2023

March 28, 2023

March 27, 2023

March 27, 2023

