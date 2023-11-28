Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

NEXT!!! Comes to Arena@Artscape in December

Performances run 15-23 December.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

NEXT!!! Comes to Arena@Artscape in December

Wela Kapela Productions presents NEXT!!! Auditions are not for the faint of heart, at the Arena @Artscape 13-23 December 2023.

Relebogitata is entranced it is the third time she has seen this show , her bright brown eyes sparkle, she soaks up every word, every move, every nuance. As the audience leaves the theater ….  Relebogilethata just sits theathre with a little knwing smile.  She wispers softly, I want to be a star!

Ten years later Relebogilethata, seesaws between waitressing and auditions! 

Is this the right song to impress?  STEP, KICK ,KICK, TOUCH, TURN my feet hurt, I am a sweaty mess…6-7-8…I need this break…NEXT!!! In this roller coaster ride of heartache and hope, Relebogilethata bounces from one audition to the next, performing popular musical numbers to powerful isiXhosa songs by Miriam Makeba. ANYTHING to avoid the dreaded Next!!!

Against this background, Dikelo, takes the audience through the highs and lows of our feisty young performer’s journey.  She slips between the eight different character with ease, yet it is her portrayal of the feisty, fun loving Relebogilethata,  that enables her to engage in a direct, emotional conversation with the audience. Using comedy, music and dance, Relebogilethata will dazzle you.

NEXT!! is a Wela Kapela production the cabaret is a written and directed by Amanda Bothma, with Jacques Du Plessis  as musical director.  

Next!!! Auditions are not for the faint of heart.

Where: Arena@Artscape 

Dates: 15-23 Dec 20h15, 16 Dec 16h00 & 20h15  

Bookings: Webtikets

Price: R150 pp or see both A Star is Born and Next!!! for R200


RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIG Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Review: KING GEORGE at the Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Tense Game of Strategy and Power Photo
Review: KING GEORGE at the Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Tense Game of Strategy and Power

KING GEORGE, a new play set in the heart of Cape Town, is a battle for domination between development mogul Shane Wyntock (played by Clyde Berning) and long-time, local strip club owner, George Megalos, ‘the Godfather of Lower Woodstock’ (played by Brent Palmer).

3
Mzansi Ballets THE QUEEN SHOW Returns To The Pieter Toerien Theatre at Monte Next Month Photo
Mzansi Ballet's THE QUEEN SHOW Returns To The Pieter Toerien Theatre at Monte Next Month

Mzansi Ballet's hit - The QUEEN Show - returns to the Pieter Toerien Theatre at Monte from 13 December. Join in for a rhapsody of nostalgia, a kind of magic, and let 'The Queen Show' rock you with a timeless tribute to the legendary rock band.

4
Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Theatre On The Bay is Life-Affirming and Tender Photo
Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Theatre On The Bay is Life-Affirming and Tender

What did our critic think of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Theatre On The Bay?

