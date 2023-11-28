NEXT!!! Comes to Arena@Artscape in December

Wela Kapela Productions presents NEXT!!! Auditions are not for the faint of heart, at the Arena @Artscape 13-23 December 2023.

Relebogitata is entranced it is the third time she has seen this show , her bright brown eyes sparkle, she soaks up every word, every move, every nuance. As the audience leaves the theater …. Relebogilethata just sits theathre with a little knwing smile. She wispers softly, I want to be a star!

Ten years later Relebogilethata, seesaws between waitressing and auditions!

Is this the right song to impress? STEP, KICK ,KICK, TOUCH, TURN my feet hurt, I am a sweaty mess…6-7-8…I need this break…NEXT!!! In this roller coaster ride of heartache and hope, Relebogilethata bounces from one audition to the next, performing popular musical numbers to powerful isiXhosa songs by Miriam Makeba. ANYTHING to avoid the dreaded Next!!!

Against this background, Dikelo, takes the audience through the highs and lows of our feisty young performer’s journey. She slips between the eight different character with ease, yet it is her portrayal of the feisty, fun loving Relebogilethata, that enables her to engage in a direct, emotional conversation with the audience. Using comedy, music and dance, Relebogilethata will dazzle you.

NEXT!! is a Wela Kapela production the cabaret is a written and directed by Amanda Bothma, with Jacques Du Plessis as musical director.

Next!!! Auditions are not for the faint of heart.

Where: Arena@Artscape

Dates: 15-23 Dec 20h15, 16 Dec 16h00 & 20h15

Bookings: Webtikets

Price: R150 pp or see both A Star is Born and Next!!! for R200