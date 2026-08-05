MOUNTAIN JEW to Return to Theatre on the Square by Popular Demand

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The brilliant comedy MOUNTAIN JEW, written and presented by Nik Rabinowitz, will return by popular demand to the Theatre on the Square after its sold-out season earlier this year. Performances will run 24th - 30th August 2026.

Popular South African comedian Nik Rabinowitz unpacks heritage, identity, and growing up as a mountain–farm-boy-Jew in South Africa. Packed with sharp observations, big laughs, and classic self-deprecation, this show is unmistakably Nik—clever, warm, and wildly funny!

Born in a converted barn, comedian-slash-farmboy-mountain-Jew Nik Rabinowitz was raised on the slopes of Constantiaberg, Cape Town.

He grew up climbing trees, commentating on his own rugby test matches, and attending a Waldorf school. There, he learned to crochet his feelings and divine the precise spiritual frequency of organic fair-trade mohair using only a pentatonic flute and a watercolour of a gnome.

Half nature-child, half nice Jewish boy, half failed mathematician—this is his stable-to-stand-up story. This show (possibly Nik's 16th) is a celebration of his 25 years on stage and 50 on the planet. “I have been doing stand-up for two-thirds of my life!” he quips.

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