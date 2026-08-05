MOUNTAIN JEW to Return to Theatre on the Square by Popular Demand
South African comedian mines heritage and identity in a solo show marking 25 years on stage.
The brilliant comedy MOUNTAIN JEW, written and presented by Nik Rabinowitz, will return by popular demand to the Theatre on the Square after its sold-out season earlier this year. Performances will run 24th - 30th August 2026.
Popular South African comedian Nik Rabinowitz unpacks heritage, identity, and growing up as a mountain–farm-boy-Jew in South Africa. Packed with sharp observations, big laughs, and classic self-deprecation, this show is unmistakably Nik—clever, warm, and wildly funny!
Born in a converted barn, comedian-slash-farmboy-mountain-Jew Nik Rabinowitz was raised on the slopes of Constantiaberg, Cape Town.
He grew up climbing trees, commentating on his own rugby test matches, and attending a Waldorf school. There, he learned to crochet his feelings and divine the precise spiritual frequency of organic fair-trade mohair using only a pentatonic flute and a watercolour of a gnome.
Half nature-child, half nice Jewish boy, half failed mathematician—this is his stable-to-stand-up story. This show (possibly Nik's 16th) is a celebration of his 25 years on stage and 50 on the planet. “I have been doing stand-up for two-thirds of my life!” he quips.
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HIGHLIGHTS
UJ Arts & Culture (8/20-8/23)
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MAMMA MIA!
Artscape Theatre (9/03-10/11)
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Enrico Brignano - Bello di Mamma 2026
Mapo Club (9/01-9/01)
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BROADWAY THE NSA WAY - ON THE LIST
The Lesedi at the Joburg Theatre (8/06-8/09)
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Swan Lake
Teatro at Montecasino (8/07-8/21)
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MAMMA MIA!
Teatro at Montecasino (10/16-11/22)
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MAMMA MIA! The Musical!
Teatro at Montecasino (10/16-11/22)
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MAMMA MIA! The Musical!
Artscape Theatre (9/03-10/11)
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HIGHLIGHTS
Homecoming Centre (8/26-8/29)