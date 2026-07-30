ALADDIN Begins At Ever After Stage Productions This Month

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Ever After Stage Productions will present Aladdin at the Drama Theatre at the South African State Theatre from July 31 through August 9, 2026.

Featuring a cast of 30 young performers, the production stars Alewyn Kritzinger as Aladdin, André Ohlson as the Genie, Shaliya Ramparsad as Princess Yasmin, and Omphile Ntswelengwe as Zahar.

The cast also features rising performer Gideon van Biljon as Amir. Having previously appeared internationally in Matilda the Musical and in several South African productions, van Biljon is among the young artists showcased through Ever After Stage Productions' training-focused approach.

Founded in 2021 by director Danielle Botha, Ever After Stage Productions is dedicated to producing musical theatre while mentoring emerging performers. In keeping with that mission, the cast participated in an intensive eight-month rehearsal process modeled on professional theatre standards.

In addition to rehearsals, performers took part in a series of workshops led by industry professionals, including character development with Jackie Lulu, belly dance training with Chelsea Rademeyer of Oriental Fire, parkour and stage combat with HSD Productions, partner lift training with Johan Dippenaar, professional vocal recording sessions at RS Studios, and an on-location promotional film shoot with Snapback Productions.

The production is directed by Danielle Botha and co-directed by Byron Botha. Choreography is by resident choreographer Jade Morey, whose previous credits with the company include Frozen Princess, Beauty and the Beast, and Cinderella. Her professional work also includes choreography for the South African Music Awards, the South African Presidential Inauguration, Lexus Pop Classics, and numerous large-scale corporate productions.

Costume design is by Liesle Joubert and Liesl Smit, whose creations help bring the colorful world of Agrabah to the stage.

"Aladdin is a story about courage, hope and believing that your future is not determined by where you come from, but by the choices you make," said director Danielle Botha.

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