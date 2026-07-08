WORDS AND NIGHTMARES to Open at Theatre on the Square in Sandton

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Sandton's Theatre on the Square, in association with African Tree Productions, will present WORDS AND NIGHTMARES. Performances will run 21 – 26 July 2026 at Theatre on the Square, Sandton.

This relevant production is written and performed by the multi award-winning and internationally acclaimed SA theatre maker, Seiphemo Motswiri and directed by the legendary, award-winning theatre practitioner Themba Mkhoma. Its music is created by the multi-talented, award-winning artist Kenny Rakotsoane.

“Words & Nightmares” tells the story of a journalist confronting his demons while compiling stories for his new book on geopolitical conflicts. He finds himself immersed in the experiences of the people he writes about, transported to pivotal moments and personal narratives of war victims. Here, he confronts the brutal truth of war and the soul-crushing experience of facing death with no escape. As he struggles to emotionally detach from the stories and navigate external censorship, he is taken to places he never expected.

Co-produced by Theatre on the Square and African Tree Productions (a Soweto-based socially driven theatrecompany with a strong record of accomplishment), the company uses theatre as an educational and transformational tool.

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