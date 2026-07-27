Jayden Dickson Will Guest in Cape Town City Ballet's SWINGTIME

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Following its sold-out season at the 2026 Maynardville Festival, Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB) will bring Sean Bovim's Swingtime to the Adam Small theatre stage in Stellenbosch next month.

A vibrant celebration of the golden age of Big Band, the show stars CTCB's incredible dancers and the cast now includes dancer Jayden Dickson in the pivotal role of Mr Bojangles. A LAMTA graduate and accomplished triple-threat performer, Dickson has established himself as a multi-talented young South African performer. His stage credits include LAMTA and Pieter Toerien's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Spring Awakening, A Streetcar Named Desire and The Addams Family. He is also a Fleur du Cap Theatre Award nominee for Most Promising Student and a two-time Naledi Award-winning ensemble performer and most recently appeared in Wessel Pretorius's acclaimed productions Ge-Gebergtes and Squash.

Set in the legendary Swing Club, the production follows Bojangles, the club's owner, as he revisits the people, romance and unforgettable moments that defined a time of elegance, infectious music and spectacular dancing. Blending Broadway flair with ballet and jazzy moves, Swingtime features exhilarating ensemble numbers, solos and pas de deux, all set to the irresistible rhythms of swing.

Swingtime performances run at the Adam Small Theatre in Stellenbosch on Friday 7 August at 7pm and Saturday 8 August at 2:30pm and 6pm. Tickets cost from R225 to R350 through Webtickets and advance booking is recommended.

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