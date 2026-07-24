SWINGTIME to Return as Cape Town City Ballet Heads to Stellenbosch

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Following its sold-out success at the 2026 Maynardville Festival, Cape Town City Ballet proudly brings Sean Bovim's acclaimed Swingtime to the Adam Small Theatre in the heart of Stellenbosch for three performances on 7 and 8 August 2026.

A vibrant celebration of the golden age of the Big Band era, Swingtime transports theatregoers to the legendary Swing Club, where music, dance and romance filled every corner. At the centre of the story is the unforgettable Mr Bojangles, the club's charismatic owner, whose memories take the audience back to a time when brass bands set the pace, dance floors shimmered with elegance and every evening promised excitement, laughter and the possibility of love.

As Mr Bojangles revisits the characters and moments that defined the Swing Club, audiences are swept into a world of exuberant choreography featuring exhilarating solos, captivating duets, elegant pas de deux and dynamic ensemble numbers. Set to the infectious rhythms of the swing era, the production showcases Cape Town City Ballet's exceptional dancers in costumes that capture the glamour and sophistication of a bygone age.

Established in 1934, Cape Town City Ballet is South Africa's oldest professional ballet company, renowned for presenting both the great classical repertoire and innovative contemporary productions. Performing Swingtime in the heart of Stellenbosch offers Winelands audiences the opportunity to experience one of the country's leading ballet companies in this joyful, theatrical celebration of music and dance.

Performances take place on Friday, 7 August at 7pm, and Saturday, 8 August at 2:30pm and 6pm. Tickets range from R225 to R350, with a 10% discount for pensioners. Student tickets are R175 and are available through Pick n Pay outlets only.

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