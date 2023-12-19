LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to South Africa in 2024

Legally Blonde the Musical is coming to South Africa next year! Performances begin on February 3, 2024.

​​​​​​Legally Blonde the Musical is a fun and fabulous journey of self-discovery that crushes stereotypes with its pink stilettos. It follows the transformation of Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon in the movie) from fashion-conscious sorority girl to Harvard Law School lawyer as she chases the love of her life. Elle shows us that independence and empowerment starts with embracing who we are.

Featuring hit songs such as Omigod You Guys, Bend and Snap and So Much Better, the show is a huge, high-energy production with a chorus line to die for. The musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards, ten Drama Desk Awards and five Laurence Olivier Awards.

Ticket Cost: R250-R295

Duration: 2hr 30min