Jann Klose Returns To South Africa With New Album, March 30-April 14

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jann Klose returns to South Africa for his sixth tour, which runs from March 30 to April 14. The tour starts at Café Roux Noordhoek, Cape Town, and includes two performances at the Splashy Fen Festival, ending April 14 in Johannesburg, where Jann attended the Deutsche Internationale Schule Johannesburg.

Jann is celebrating the release of his new studio album "Surrender," which is finding airplay on radio throughout the world, notably South Africa's Jacaranda FM and Radio Laeveld, RSG, Groot FM, Radio Helderberg, Wild Coast FM, Mix FM.... Among the stations in North America supporting the album-WFUV, WPKN, WFDU, Asheville.fm (103.3 fm)....

Following on the success of recent singles "Sugar My," which has been watched over 230,000 times on YouTube, and "Flesh and Blood," the album's latest single "Surrender'" is dazzling fans on 5 continents.

Jann says, "Surrender' isn't meant to be understood in the traditional sense, "it doesn't refer to 'losing' per se. Quite the opposite, it's actually about winning! Winning, because there is enough strength inside to arrive at a point of true peace. A 'letting go' of baggage and a new, different approach to love, connection and self-awareness that wasn't present before," the singer explains..

"The "Surrender" album was created under the most unusual of circumstances. We were dealing with a global pandemic and a complete shutdown of music venues and recording studio," Klose says. "My co-writer for more than half the album, Alex Forbes and I got together bi-weekly at her apartment in Manhattan and poured our souls into the songs during the strangest of times. Producer Marcus Dembinski and I worked in person at our home studios in Manhattan and Queens, then started adding live instruments at Studio G Brooklyn with engineer Cyril Putzer when it became possible. A lot of recording was done remotely. Max Sternlicht, who played all the great bass lines you hear on most of the record, and Dimitris Menexopoulos recorded his Cretan Lyra in Greece, and Ben Kesler mastered 'Surrender' in St. Louis, MO."

Jann Klose South African Dates

03/30/23: Cafe Roux, Cape Town, South Africa

Tickets: caferoux.co.za/events/jann-klose-the-surrender-south-african-tour

04/07/23: Splashy Fen Music Festival, Underberg, South Africa

Tickets: splashyfen.co.za

04/08/23: Splashy Fen Music Festival, Underberg, South Africa

Tickets: splashyfen.co.za

04/14/23: Academy of Sound Engineering, Johannesburg, South Africa

Info: ase.co.za