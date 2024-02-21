James Carl Smith Celebrates 100 Years of Piano at Milnerton Playhouse

Milnerton Playhouse will be the venue for a one-off concert on March 15 by pianist and vocalist extraordinaire James Carl Smith.

Celebrating 100 of years of Piano expect an evening that will delight all music lovers as he explores memorable moments. James started working as a live musician at the age of 16, and has since gone on to delight audiences across the country. From his heavenly voice, to his virtuosic multi-instrumentalism, one would never expect his unassuming demeanour. James has also been a front man for many of his own shows, and knows how to keep an audience entertained with more than just music. This show will be something really different and highly entertaining! James played the lead role in Ian Von Memerty's Handful of Keys and has sung The SA National Anthem live at an international rugby match. He has also performed at Blues Music Festivals and other huge events and shared a stage with big South African names.

Don't miss this extra special evening that will take you down memory lane reliving some of the best in classical music mixed with the greats.

Details: Milnerton Playhouse, Pienaar Road behind the Library, Milnerton, 7441

Date: Friday 15 March at 19.30

Booking: Quicket or www.milnertonplayers.co.za