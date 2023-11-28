Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

Jackï Job Comes Full Circle With AND THEN...

Performances take place nightly at 20h00 from 29 November to 3 December 2023 with one matinee performance on Saturday 2 December at 15h00.

Nov. 28, 2023

Celebrated dancer and choreographer jackï job opens And Then…., a continuation of her riveting dance series, this Wednesday 29 November 2023 at the Artscape Arena Theatre, for a limited five-day season. 

Known for constantly raising the bar in the contemporary dance performance genre, jackï's independent career began in 1992, with annual productions presented in the very same theatre - the Arena - at Artscape. With this production, she returns home, twenty years after her first performance in that iconic venue.  jackï, an international touring artist, spent several years living in Japan where she learnt Butoh, a Japanese dance form which, through the combination of rigour and risk, elicits visceral connections with the audience.

A contemporary dancer, first-generation Butoh performer, and pioneer of Butoh on the African continent, jackï job has created a sophisticated dance style that is absolutely unique and that ignites the imagination. She approaches her creations with an innate sense of magic, constantly seeking to conjure new textures and vibrations on stage.  With highly original but humanly relatable movement, her almost acrobatic body flows, extends and contracts in ways that astonish and reach into the heart. She creates true musical phrases in movement, animated with the ebb and flow of tension and relaxation. Her dance is grounded on the breath, and she dances within the entire volume of the Arena, bringing the entire space to theatrical life. 

In concert with her longstanding collaborator, pianist José Dias, jackï has created innovative, organic performances that have moved audiences all over the world. They intricately weave choreographed and improvisatory techniques, creating an unusual synergy and connection that carries audiences to a space of intense subjectivity and self-reflection.   

Dias brings the piano to life, and the instrument becomes the third performer. Up until now, And Then… has always been performed on a grand piano but in this iteration, the direct and traditional beauty of pianistic sound is also expanded into the more unusual possibilities of an upright piano. The instrument's keys and strings bring out evocative tones that encompass the world of insects, to lands and vistas of both of this world and others. And Then…  is a journey of desire, compassion, acceptance and love. An endless quest into finding the hidden magic in simplicity, by constantly engaging in playful, tender and imaginative creation. 

Performances take place nightly at 20h00 from 29 November to 3 December 2023 with one matinee performance on Saturday 2 December at 15h00. Tickets cost R250 from Webtickets or 0214217695.


