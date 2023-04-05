JAKOB Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

Jakob is a one man show based on a short story written and directed by Michael Taylor- Broderick, adapted for the stage by award winning actress and director, Clare Mortimer and performed by Durban's Bryan Hiles.

Jakob is an engaging tale about a strange little boy, and about love, light and everything reflected in between. Its central theme revolves around the issue of prejudice and tells the story of a child who is born different and who is ostracized by the community in which he lives. The play deals with Jakob's journey through childhood and explores the ways in which he learns to cope with his exclusion. Jakob uses the medium of light, and the absence thereof, to drive the narrative. It is a drama that has been described as 'indie theatre" and its combination of lyrical prose and technical theatrics propel it into the genre of magical realism.

Jakob has always been exceptionally well received and a few years ago was recognised by the Durban Theatre Award judges in the following categories; Best new script, Best Director,

Best Actor in a solo performance, Best Set Design and Best Lighting Design, winning Bryan Hiles the best actor in a solo performance award. Jakob received a Silver Ovation award at the Virtual National Arts festival in 2020.

"JAKOB" is a sublime balancing act of striking visuals, beautiful prose and delicate storytelling. Beautifully written and performed..." - Cue, Grahamstown

"JAKOB is brilliant and enigmatic theatre with its riddles and questions which got under my skin and puzzle me still. This parable is writing at its best with a great performance to match." - Andrew Verster